"I hear a lot of rumours" - Marcos Senna names coach who can help Brazil win the World Cup

Villarreal legend Marcos Senna has claimed that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has the quality to take Brazil to FIFA World Cup glory.

According to rumors, Ancelotti is a big favorite to become Brazil’s next coach, succeeding former manager Tite. The South American tactician stepped down after the Selecao crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, losing 4-2 to Croatia on penalties.

Senna, who played 28 matches for Spain’s senior team between 2006 and 2010, recently spoke about the Ancelotti rumors, backing the Italian to end Selecao Canarinha's World Cup drought.

On the Pedro Pablo Parrado program (via Spanish outlet MARCA), Senna said:

“I hear a lot of rumors. Brazil have not won the World Cup for years (last win 2002) and want to achieve it. For this, Ancelotti is the one."

Senna, who played 292 games for the Yellow Submarine in his career, claimed that while the five-time world champions have had a good squad for a while, they lacked leadership. He backed the Real Madrid manager to solve that issue as well. Senna added:

“With Ancelotti, they would do much better.”

Ancelotti possesses one of the most enviable resumes in world football. Not only has he won the Champions League a whopping four times as manager, but he is also the only coach in history to win all five domestic European leagues.

Ancelotti's current contract with Real Madrid is expected to run out in June 2024.

Brazil fall flat in front of high-flying Morocco in international friendly

In their first match since Qatar, Brazil endured a disappointing 2-1 friendly defeat to 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinalists Morocco on Saturday (25 March). Playing at the Grand Stade de Tanger, the hosts enjoyed a lively start, pulling themselves in front in the 29th minute.

After Emerson Royal lost possession in a dangerous position, the ball eventually found its way to Sofiane Boufal, who played a one-two with Bilal El Khannous before finishing in style. Manchester United ace Casemiro equalized from a speculative outside-the-box effort in the 67th minute, with Yassine Bounou making a complete mess of the shot.

Morocco, however, refused to settle for a point, with Abdelhamid Sabiri dispatching a thunderous half-volley in the 79th minute to seal a 2-1 win for the Atlas Lions. It marked Morocco’s first-ever win over the Selecao, meaning they have now beaten Portugal, Spain, Belgium and Brazil in under six months.

