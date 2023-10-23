"I have not heard Leo speak English" - Inter Miami stars learning Spanish to aid Lionel Messi, reveals Edison Azcona 

Inter Miami midfielder Edison Azcona has revealed that his teammates are learning Spanish to communicate with Lionel Messi as he does not speak English. Inter Miami players are also trying to protect Lionel Messi by keeping him away from the training matches they play among themselves and defending carefully if he plays.

Speaking to Infobae, Azcona stated that he has only heard Messi say 'good morning' in English. He added that the teammates are keen on communicating with the former Barcelona star and are learning Spanish. He said:

"I have not heard Leo speak English... Sometimes, he has said 'good morning' when he comes in, but those who speak English and do not know Spanish are learning to speak Spanish."

He added that the players try their best to protect the Argentine by not letting him play in the training matches. He added:

"Everyone understands that we are not going to try to hurt him. One tries to defend, but they are a little more careful. We don't let him play in the games we play among ourselves, we defend him, but with caution. Nobody gets into it very hard."

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July and helped them win the Leagues Cup. It was the club's first-ever silverware but he could not help them make a miraculous comeback in the Major League Soccer (MLS) and qualify for the playoffs.

Lionel Messi proud of his first season at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi made a post on Instagram after Inter Miami's season came to an end. He stated that he was proud of what the team had done. He added that the Leagues Cup triumph was the highlight, along with reaching the US Open Cup final.

He posted:

"I am proud of everything the team accomplished this season. With everyone's work and effort, we were able to win the leagues cup winning the first title in the history of Inter Miami, we reached the final of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and we were even fighting to get into the Playoffs of MLS until the last moment. We are left with all the good things and above all with the desire to improve to be even more competitive next year. I would like to thank all the people at the club and the city of Miami for the support they always give us. I am sure that we will continue to live incredible moments together as has happened in recent months. A hug for everyone!"

Barcelona and Saudi Pro League clubs were keen on signing Lionel Messi in the MLS season break, but the Argentine has no plans to join any club.