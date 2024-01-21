“I heard monkey chants and didn’t say anything” - Mike Maignan calls for harsh sanctions after facing racist abuse

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has asked for harsher sanctions on clubs and their supporters after he recently faced racist abuse from Udinese fans in his side's 3-2 win. The French goalkeeper left the pitch with his team in the first half of the match at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Racism has long been a huge problem in European football, with many players facing abuse from opposition fans. During the recent Serie A match between Milan and Udinese, Maignan complained to the referee twice in the space of a few minutes that home fans behind his goal directed monkey chants at him.

AC Milan players left the pitch in the 34th minute of the game before emerging ten minutes later. Mike Maignan spoke to the media after the game, revealing what had transpired, and called for strict measures to be taken.

“We can’t play football like this. At the first goal kick I heard monkey chants and I didn’t say anything. Second goal kick, they did it again so I called the bench and fourth referee. There needs to be very harsh sanctions. Just talking does nothing,” he said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Serie A has been a hotbed of racism-related incidents in recent seasons. Romelu Lukaku faced the same while at Inter Milan last season. The episode with Mike Maignan represents the first time this season that a side have walked off the pitch due to racist abuse to a player.

Mike Maignan features for AC Milan in win over Udinese

Since he arrived at the San Síro from Lille, Mike Maignan has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe. He made four saves in the match against Udinese to help his side claim all three points despite facing racist abuse.

The Rossoneri opened the scoring through former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek before Lazar Samardzic equalized for the home side before the break.

AC Milan went behind in the game when Florian Thauvin scored for Udinese shortly after the hour mark. Luka Jovic drew the visitors level in the 83rd minute before Noah Okafor scored a dramatic winner in added time.

The win takes AC Milan to third on the league table with 45 points, six behind leaders Inter Milan, who have played a game fewer. Milan are also four points behind Juventus, who will face Lecce this weekend looking to go top of the log.