 “I hereby formally declare trust in your process” – Piers Morgan issues apology to Mikel Arteta after ‘thrilling’ Arsenal transformation

British journalist Piers Morgan has heaped praise on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta during the Gunners’ win over Liverpool, declaring that he will no longer doubt Arteta’s tactics.

The former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge has often criticized Arteta’s coaching, regularly asking Arsenal to relieve the former Manchester City assistant manager of his responsibilities. However, on Sunday (October 9), he was thoroughly impressed with the north Londoners’ 3-2 win over Liverpool and formally enrolled himself as a believer in Arteta’s methods.

Morgan tweeted (via The Mirror):

“Dear @m8arteta - I hereby formally declare trust in your process. You’ve built a thrilling team full of energy, pace, power, commitment and ferocious will-to-win.

“Love the way we play & our attitude. I had my doubts about you - but not any more. Keep pounding.”

Following the win, Arsenal once again reclaimed the Premier League top spot, edging out second-placed Manchester City by a point (24 vs 23 after nine games). After the full-time whistle, Morgan backed the Londoners to win the title, jokingly urging City’s Erling Haaland to take a break. Morgan continued:

“FT: 3-2. Brilliant game. Brilliant performance by Arsenal. Brilliant tactics by @m8arteta Brilliant win. We’re top of the League & if we keep playing like this (and Haaland quits football to be a Marvel movie star) we can win it.”

Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka steals the show at Emirates Stadium on Sunday

The Gunners put on a splendid show for their fans at the Emirates on Sunday. Gabriel Martinelli scored inside the opening minute, which was canceled out by Darwin Nunez’s 34th-minute goal. Bukayo Saka then put the hosts in front deep into first-half added time, but substitute Roberto Firmino once again equalized for the Reds in the second half.

In the 74th minute, Thiago Alcantara fouled Gabriel Jesus inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Saka stepped up to take it and dispatched a perfect penalty to find the back of the net past Allison. In addition to scoring two good goals, Saka completed a dribble, won four ground duels, drew two fouls, and attempted a tackle.

It was another excellent performance by the Englishman, who now has three Premier League goals and four assists to his name in nine games.

Poll : 0 votes