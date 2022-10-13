"I hid the bags hoping for an exchange" - Roma legend Francesco Totti says he has hidden Illary Blasi's handbags after wife of 17 years left with his Rolexes following split  

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has claimed that he wife Illary Blasi's handbags after she allegedly left with his Rolex watches following their split, per The Sun.

The couple broke up in July, ending their 17-year relationship.

They tied the knot in 2005, but Totti explained that the couple broke up as he felt Blasi was not there for him when he needed her most.

Totti struggled mentally following his retirement in 2017, and he lost his father to COVID-19 in 2020.

The Italian football legend caught COVID himself before rumors started sounding out that Blasi had been unfaithful in September last year.

Totti's watches have vanished in the aftermath of their breakup, and as a result, he is now keeping Blasi's handbags as he waits for his Rolexes to be returned.

"What was I supposed to do? I hid the bags, hoping for an exchange."

A source close to the Roma legend was quoted as telling the Italian media:

"All she has to do is return the watches and this is over."

A judge has ordered the former Giallorossi striker to return the handbags.

Meanwhile, Blasi was seen on social media appearing to mock the Italian by posing in front of a Rolex shop.

The couple met back in 2002 and share three children in Cristian, 17, Chanel 15, and Isabel, six.

Roma legend Totti denies cheating on Blasi first

Totti explained how Blasi's infidelity led to his depression

The Roma hero is now with a new partner named Noemi Bocchi and has denied allegations of being the first to cheat out of the ex-couple, saying:

"It is not true that I was the first to betray. I said I was not going to speak and I did not, but I have read too many hoaxes in recent weeks. Some have even made my children suffer."

He continued,

"In September of last year the rumours began to reach me: 'Look, Ilary has another one. Indeed, more than one. I had never done it in twenty years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I began to suspect."

Totti added:

"I looked at her cell phone and I saw that there was a third person, who acted as an intermediary between Ilary and another."

The Italian then described how the ordeal led him to depression:

"Here was the evidence (of the affair). The facts. And that led me to depression. I could no longer pretend that nothing was happening, but it wasn't me anymore, it was someone else."

The former Roma striker had a phenomenal career, managing 307 goals and 205 assists in 785 club appearances.

He earned 58 international caps for Italy, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

