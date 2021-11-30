"I can't hide my joy" - Lionel Messi reacts after winning record 7th Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi took to Instagram to express his joy at winning his 7th Ballon d'Or. The Argentine beat out the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to secure his record-extending award.

Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or success can be credited largely to his success with Argentina in the Copa America. However, the forward was also the top scorer in La Liga last season with 30 goals.

Messi posted an image of himself with the Ballon d'Or trophy on Instagram, with a caption that read:

"Although I always put the collective forward, I cannot hide my joy at having been able to win another Ballon d'Or. I want to thank you and dedicate to all my colleagues and @afaseleccion staff for the beautiful year we have lived through. Also those I had at @fcbarcelona and those at @psg. And of course to my family and friends, as well as to all the people who support me, who are next to me, take care of me and make me perform every day: without all of them this would never have been possible. And thanks also to @francefootball for the Gala and the award. Big hug!!!"

The win puts him two ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d'Or trophies of his own.

"It is incredible to win it for the seventh time" - Lionel Messi after winning the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi in action for PSG

Lionel Messi was very grateful to win the Ballon d'Or during his acceptance speech. The Argentine said:

"I am really proud to win the France Football Ballon d'Or once again. It is incredible to win it for the seventh time. I would like to thank my family, my friends and all the people who follow me and always support me, because without them I could not have done it."

He also acknowledged Robert Lewandowski's achievements over the past two seasons. The Pole was the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020. However, FIFA decided not to have the award ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lionel Messi, however, gave the Bayern Munich forward the praise he deserved in what was a classy gesture by the Argentine. He said:

"I'd like to mention Robert. It's been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d'Or. You deserve it."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Lionel Messi wins the men's Ballon d'Or for a record seventh time 🏆🙌 Lionel Messi wins the men's Ballon d'Or for a record seventh time 🏆🙌

Edited by Prem Deshpande