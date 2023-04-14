“I hold him accountable” – Arsenal star admits teammate who is having ‘great season’ is the reason behind his lack of playing time

Arsenal’s second-choice goalkeeper Matt Turner has heaped praise on first-choice keeper Aaron Ramsdale, stating that he cannot complain about lack of game time due to the 24-year-old’s incredible form.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has preferred Ramsdale in goal this season, starting the Englishman in all 30 Premier League games. Ramsdale also started the last two Europa League Group A clashes and the Round-of-16 second leg against Sporting CP before the Londoners were eliminated.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



“Obviously, he is… 🗣️| Matt Turner: “I show up to training with the right mentality. I work really, really hard to improve in the areas I need to. I’m trying to compete to get onto the field. I think Aaron Ramsdale and I have become better goalkeepers from challenging each other.“Obviously, he is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️| Matt Turner: “I show up to training with the right mentality. I work really, really hard to improve in the areas I need to. I’m trying to compete to get onto the field. I think Aaron Ramsdale and I have become better goalkeepers from challenging each other.“Obviously, he is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hfV7cO1chm

Turner, who joined from New England last summer, has featured in only seven games this season in all competitions, conceding four goals. The 28-year-old has admitted that he wants to play more but understands that Ramsdale has been near-flawless in goal this season.

Speaking to CBS, Turner said:

“I want to be playing every single chance I can get. I show up to training with the right mentality. I work really, really hard to improve in the areas I need to. I’m trying to compete to get onto the field. I think Aaron Ramsdale and I have become better goalkeepers from challenging each other.

“Obviously, he is having a great season and is making big saves in big moments. I can’t really complain with where I stand but I am working really, really hard. I hold him accountable and he holds me accountable. We’ve been developing a close relationship which has pushed us both forward.”

In 30 Premier League appearances, Ramsdale has kept 12 clean sheets and conceded 29 goals. He has made 74 saves, acted as a sweeper on 14 occasions, and delivered 114 accurate long balls for the Premier League leaders this season.

AC Milan are interested in Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun, who joined Reims on loan from Arsenal last summer, has been in stellar form this season. The French attacker has scored 18 goals and claimed three assists in 29 Ligue appearances, emerging as the division’s third-leading scoring behind joint-leaders Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David.

According to SempreMilan.com, AC Milan are impressed with how Balogun has performed this season and want to add him to their ranks. With Olivier Giroud’s renewal almost in the bag, the Italian giants want a young, spirited centre-forward to join the veteran Frenchman next season.

Balogun is set to return to Arsenal at the end of the season but might not play under Arteta next term. Despite his impressive run of form, the Gunners are reportedly prepared to sell him for a mere €25 million. Given Balogun's lucrative price tag, AC Milan must act promptly to avoid standing in a long queue of potential suitors.

Poll : 0 votes