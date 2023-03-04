"I have to hold my hands up" - Graeme Souness admits being wrong about Manchester United star with 'real football brain'

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has backtracked over comments about Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. The Scottish pundit admitted that he was wrong in his prior assessment that the Argentine would be exposed in the Premier League.

Martinez has enjoyed a superb debut season at Old Trafford. He has featured 36 times across competitions, scoring one goal and helping his side keep 16 clean sheets.

Souness previously claimed that Martinez would be exposed in the Premier League due to his height. However, he has now admitted that his doubts about the defender have been proven wrong. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"I thought he would be exposed when he arrived at (Manchester United). I have to hold my hands up, there. But he obviously has a real football brain and that lead from the front mentality’."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Lisandro Martínez: “For me it is a huge pride to play for Manchester United, in the best league in the world, that people feel identified with me... it makes me give everything on the field.” @AlbicelesteTalk Lisandro Martínez: “For me it is a huge pride to play for Manchester United, in the best league in the world, that people feel identified with me... it makes me give everything on the field.” @gastonedul 🚨🇦🇷 Lisandro Martínez: “For me it is a huge pride to play for Manchester United, in the best league in the world, that people feel identified with me... it makes me give everything on the field.” @gastonedul @AlbicelesteTalk 🔴 https://t.co/8af8sb8wVF

Martinez has put in a monstrous shift for Erik ten Hag's side this season. He joined the Red Devils from Ajax last summer for £56.7 million. The Argentine was dubbed 'the Butcher' at the Johan Cruyff Arena and has carried the tenacious characteristics over to the Premier League.

He impressed in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final as his side claimed their first trophy in six years. The Red Devils centre-back even admitted in an interview with the Mirror that he sometimes wants to kill his opponents. He said:

“Sometimes I want to kill the opponents, but I can’t do it, otherwise I will be suspended every game. You have to be clever. It’s really hard, but you have to control it as well. It’s our culture from Argentina. We’re always like this.”

Martinez is also a FIFA World Cup winner as he was part of the Argentine team that lifted the trophy last December. He appeared five times for La Abiceleste in Qatar, helping Lionel Scaloni's men keep two clean sheets en route to winning the tournament.

Manchester United join Arsenal Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is enjoying a stellar season.

Manchester United could unite Martinez with his Argentine teammate Mac Allister. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is a target for Arsenal, City and Liverpool heading into the summer. However, the Red Devils appear to have joined the race.

Football Insider reports that Ten Hag's side are interested in Mac Allister. Brighton are believed to value the midfielder at £70 million. He has scored seven goals in 22 games this season.

Mac Allister's versatility might be behind Ten Hag's liking for him as he can play in an advanced number 10 position as well as a more defensive role. He earned plaudits during the FIFA World Cup. He scored one goal and provided an assist for Angel Di Maria's opener in the final against France.

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste Alexis Mac Allister🗣️: “Before the World Cup, I was at the La Pampa airport and only one person recognized me. After the World Cup, there were 20,000 waiting for me.” Alexis Mac Allister🗣️: “Before the World Cup, I was at the La Pampa airport and only one person recognized me. After the World Cup, there were 20,000 waiting for me.” https://t.co/3szACoPwk0

The Red Devils replaced the injured Christian Eriksen with Marcel Sabitzer last month. However, the Austrian only joined on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. Ten Hag seems keen to give Eriksen and Casemiro more competition in his midfield.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes