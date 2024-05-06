“I was at home cringing” - Roy Keane aims dig at Liverpool moment involving ‘smart cookie’ Jurgen Klopp back in 2015

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has aimed a dig at a Liverpool moment that involved Jurgen Klopp when he had recently joined the club nine years ago in 2015. The German tactician is on his way out of Anfield after leading them to seven major trophies, but Keane can't forget a particular Reds' moment that made him cringe.

Back in 2015, the Reds secured a 2-2 draw against West Brom, thanks to a late goal from Divock Origi. The players did something unexpected after that game, as they held hands together to seemingly celebrate the draw in front of their fans.

Roy Keane explained on Sky Sports (via United in Focus) that the moment saw him cringe, while he watched the game at home. He said:

“[That game vs] West Brom, they drew and he’s got them all cheering and holding hands at the end. I was at home cringing going what’s this guy up to? But he knew what he was doing. He’s a smart cookie.”

Jurgen Klopp certainly knew what he was doing, as the German manager easily became one of the most beloved figures in football. His man management and easygoing nature endeared him to many fans at Anfield, where he notably pumped the air with cheers after a win. It also did help that he led them to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League during his tenure at the club.

Klopp is known for constantly hugging his players, and Roy Keane was asked if Sir Alex Ferguson, at Manchester United, was similar. The legend said:

“Maybe not too many [hugs] but I didn’t want any. We were there to do a job and win trophies and that’s the style of that manager. Things have changed. We see most managers now on the pitch every week. Times are changing.”

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad after Tottenham win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for their individual and collective performance in the side’s 4-2 win over Tottenham. The Reds put on a dominant display against the North Londoners to cement their place in the top 3.

Speaking to the press after the game, Klopp was full of praise for the Liverpool squad following their home performance, saying (via the club website):

"I really like the way the boys played, I liked the individual performances, how we played together – so many good things today. Yes, conceding two, ask Ali – he is really not happy about that."

Liverpool will now head into their final two games in the season knowing they have nothing but pride to play for. The Reds will hope they can send off the German in a special way at the end of the season following his magical tenure at the club.