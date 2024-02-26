"I honestly don't know what to expect" - Chris Sutton predicts surprise result in Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United clash in FA Cup 5th Round

BBC pundit and former footballer Chris Sutton believes Manchester United will need penalties to beat Nottingham Forest when the two teams clash in the FA Cup. Forest will host the Red Devils at the City Ground in a fifth-round encounter on Wednesday, February 28.

The Tricky Trees enter this contest on the back of an average run of form, having won just two of their last eight matches (two draws, four losses). They suffered a 4-2 defeat away to Aston Villa in the Premier League in their most recent outing.

Meanwhile, United's surge to start the year (six wins and a draw in seven matches across competitions) came to an end over the weekend. Erik ten Hag's side lost 2-1 to Fulham at Old Trafford over the weekend.

Following that defeat, Sutton doesn't think United will be able to defeat Forest in regulation on Wednesday. He believes the game will end 1-1 after extra-time and that the visitors will triumph on penalties. The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers wrote in his column for the BBC:

"When it comes to predictions, Manchester United are my new Chelsea - I get all their results wrong. I honestly don't know what to expect from Erik ten Hag's side. Even when they were on a winning run, they were not controlling games.

"I backed United to win at the weekend too, but the worst thing about their home defeat was that Fulham fully deserved the three points."

Sutton added that Rasmus Hojlund, who is out due to a muscle injury, could be a big miss for United:

"Nottingham Forest beat United at the City Ground at the end of December, and they have still got a goal or two in them although their league form since then has not been great. In contrast, United offered little against Fulham without the injured Rasmus Hojlund to lead their line. I put Marcus Rashford in my Fantasy team, and he barely had a kick.

"United are good on the counter, but they need someone to finish their chances, and Hojlund is such a big miss. This tie feels like it going to be very close, and it could go the distance, but I think United will find a way to edge it."

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have split their meetings so far this season

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have already clashed twice in the Premier League this season, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Their most recent meeting, as referred to by Sutton, came in late December last year at the City Ground. On that occasion, Nicolas Dominguez gave Forest the lead in the 64th minute, but Matt Turner's error allowed Marcus Rashford to equalize 14 minutes later.

However, parity lasted a mere four minutes as Morgan Gibbs-White scored the winner for the hosts with a curler after a swift counter-attack.

The Tricky Trees also gave the Manchester United a scare when they visited Old Trafford all the way back in August last year. Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly put them 2-0 up in just four minutes on that occasion. However, Christian Eriksen halved the deficit in the 17th minute.

United improved from there on and were level seven minutes after half-time through Casemiro. Joe Worrall was then sent off for Forest in the 67th minute for a last-man challenge before Danilo fouled Rashford in the box.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to score the match-winner from the spot in the 76th minute to complete Manchester United's comeback.