"I honestly don't think he'd get in the England squad" - Harry Redknapp says Brazil forward is no better than Callum Wilson ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has claimed that Brazil and Spurs star Richarlison is worse than England and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Richarlison, 25, is set to start for Brazil in the upcoming quadrennial tournament in Qatar. However, his national team selection has come under fire due to his subpar club form.

Since joining Spurs from Everton for £60 million earlier this summer, he has scored just two goals and laid out three assists in 15 overall appearances this campaign.

Wilson, 30 years old, has been called up to England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to his stellar form for the Magpies in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered six goals and two assists in 11 matches so far.

Callum Wilson is heading to the 🗣 "I'm grateful for the opportunity that I've been given."Callum Wilson is heading to the #FIFAWorldCup 🗣 "I'm grateful for the opportunity that I've been given."Callum Wilson is heading to the #FIFAWorldCup! 👊 https://t.co/KmGEM9j2Ep

In his column for The Sun, Redknapp asserted that Richarlison would fail to be included in the Three Lions' tournament squad.

He wrote:

"Everyone goes on about Brazil's forwards but look at our stars and it's amazing. Spurs' Richarlison is in Qatar and might even be in Brazil's team but I don't think he'd get in the England squad. He's decent enough but I really don't see him as any better than Callum Wilson, and certainly nowhere near [Harry] Kane's class."

Redknapp, who has lifted a FA Cup trophy as a manager, insisted that Richarlison is only revered because he is Brazilian.

He concluded:

"And there are a couple of others I'd probably have ahead of him as well. Because he's Brazilian, everyone raves about him but I'm telling you our options are just as good. I only hope they prove it this time, because once we're out of the group — and we will be — I would fancy England against any team in a one-off match."

England are scheduled to open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group B against Iran on November 22. Brazil, on the other hand, are set to face Serbia in their Group G opener on November 24.

Brazil superstar Neymar names England as one of his 2022 FIFA World Cup favourites

During an interview with The Telegraph, Brazil talisman Neymar named Argentina, Germany, Spain, France, and England as his country's main rivals in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said:

"The World Cup is full of surprises. You get teams that unexpectedly get very far even if many don't believe in them. I believe the favourites are Argentina, Germany, Spain and France. I think those four along with Brazil are fully capable of reaching the final."

Adding England to his list of teams, Neymar stated:

"I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance! I really like [Harry] Kane and [Jadon] Sancho. They're two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities."

Although Harry Kane is set to captain England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jadon Sancho has failed to receive a call-up to the final squad.

