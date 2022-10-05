"I honestly don't understand anything when he talks" - Liverpool new signing makes incredible Jurgen Klopp confession after 2-0 Rangers win

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has admitted that he still does not understand what Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says during team meetings.

Liverpool forked out an initial sum of €75 million to acquire Nunez's services from Benfica in the summer. However, the centre-forward has had a largely underwhelming start to his life in England.

Nunez marked his competitive debut for the Reds with a goal in their 3-1 win against Manchester City in the Community Shield. He also netted and assisted a goal in the team's 2-2 draw against Fulham in their Premier League opener.

However, the Uruguayan was then forced to serve a three-match ban after being sent off in the following game against Crystal Palace. He has since started just two games across all competitions for Klopp's side.

Klopp recently stressed the need for Liverpool to be patient with the former Benfica striker. Meanwhile, Nunez has admitted that settling into life in England has not been easy, with the language barrier being a major issue.

Nunez conceded that someone in the team has to translate for him to understand what Klopp says during team meetings. The 23-year-old, though, insisted that he is aware of what the German wants from him. He told TNT Sports [via ESPN Brazil]:

''The truth is, I honestly don't understand anything when he [Klopp] talks in team talks. Of course, I ask my teammates to see what he says, but I think he is very clear about his style of play."

"He asks us to do the simple things, not to be afraid to play games, to have confidence. And, when we lose the ball, he wants us to put pressure [on the opposition]. That's what he always asks us, we have things clear."

Having not scored a goal for the Reds in almost two months, Nunez will be keen to get his name on the scoresheet soon.

How did Nunez fare for Liverpool against Rangers

Nunez made his third start for Liverpool against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 4). He went on to help his side claim a 2-0 victory over the Scottish giants.

The centre-forward registered four shots on target during the 80 minutes he was on the pitch. He was evidently keen to find the back of the net for the Reds, but ultimately failed to do so.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“You saw how good a striker he is to be constantly in those situations. Everybody saw tonight that this will happen. So all good.” Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez:“You saw how good a striker he is to be constantly in those situations. Everybody saw tonight that this will happen. So all good.” #lfc [liverpool echo] Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez:“You saw how good a striker he is to be constantly in those situations. Everybody saw tonight that this will happen. So all good.” #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/c1j9lIzzbk

It was nevertheless an encouraging performance from the former Almeria frontman. His efforts did not go unnoticed by the Reds faithful as he received a rousing ovation when he was substituted by Harvey Elliott.

