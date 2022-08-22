"I hope they are angry" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains decision to call players to training on their day off

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said that he made the decision to cancel his players' day off last week during the game against Brentford last weekend.

The Red Devils put in an absolutely shambolic display to suffer a 4-0 humbling against the Bees. The result left Ten Hag's men languishing at the bottom of the Premier League standings after two games with zero points, one goal scored and six goals conceded.

United's first team had a day off after the game against Brentford. However, Ten Hag called his men in for an extra training session. The Dutchman recently explained his reasons for doing so, saying (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I took the decision on Saturday, actually during the game, when I saw the performance. That is not the standard for Man United, and actually it's not my standard. We had to change that. I have to face the team, the players what the standard is, that we don't accept this."

Ten Hag added that he hopes his players are frustrated with themselves for their display against the Bees:

"It's not a problem. I hope they are angry but angry with themselves, angry with each other that they didn't take each other in responsibility. When I say it's not acceptable, you can't deliver for yourself, for the team, for Man United and for all the fans of Man United."

The former Ajax manager also believes the Red Devils' attitude against Thomas Frank's side was wrong:

"To face the team, the attitude is not right," said Ten Hag. "You have to bring at least the same as the opponent, but when I say at least, we have to do more than the opponent in and out of possession. We are in a process; sometimes you have a drop, and you tell them, you face them, that's unacceptable."

Ten Hag concluded by saying that he's working on improving the mentality of his players:

"In every process, this element is coming up. One of the points as a manager is that you have to work on attitude and mentality of the players. That's what I'm doing. This is the first time since June 27 that I was not happy and not satisfied with them, and I told them."

Manchester United face Liverpool in must-win clash

Manchester United and Liverpool will contest the final fixture on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League on Monday (August 22). The Red Devils welcome their arch-rivals to Old Trafford, with both teams needing all three points.

While United have lost both their games so far, the Reds have recorded draws away to Fulham and at home to Crystal Palace. Jurgen Klopp's men are already five points behind Manchester City and early league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool notably hammered Manchester United the last time they met at Old Trafford, winning 5-0 in October 2021.

