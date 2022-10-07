“I hope he is available but I think it will be close” – Erik ten Hag provides fitness update on Raphael Varane ahead of Everton vs Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a fitness update on Raphael Varane ahead of his side's clash with Everton on October 9.

The Red Devils head to Goodison Park to face the Toffees in the Premier League but there have been concerns over Varane's fitness.

The French defender picked up an ankle injury in United's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

He missed the Red Devils' 3-1 comeback win over Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on October 6.

Ten Hag has now updated fans on Varane's availability ahead of the game against Everton, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"Difficult to say, Varane made progress and I hope he is available but I think it will be close."

The Frenchman has made an impressive start to the season aside from the derby defeat on October 2.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions and has forged a reliable partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the back.

Meanwhile, captain Harry Maguire will miss the encounter with the Toffees.

He continues to recover from a thigh strain picked up while on international duty with England in a 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 26.

Ten Hag ruled the Englishman out of the game at Goodison Park along with Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka:

"From the other players, Harry Maguire not (fit), then it's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek, both not."

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the league with four wins and three defeats in seven.

The Red Devils take on an Everton side who have impressed under Frank Lampard this season.

The Merseysiders are 11th, winning two, drawing four and losing two of their eight league fixtures.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag on protecting players lacking form

Sancho has been unconvincing this season

Manchester United survived a nervy encounter with Omonia to secure a 3-2 comeback win and there were glaring issues for Ten Hag to attend to.

The duo of Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia failed to impress, with both being hooked at half-time of the victory in Cyprus.

Both played a part in Omonia's opener, the English winger played a dreadful back pass to the Dutch left-back.

Malacia then couldn't shake off Omonia's Bruno, who raced forward and found Iranian forward Karim Ansarifard who fired home past goalkeeper David De Gea.

Asked how he would manage players who are out-of-form, the Manchester United boss said (per the aforementioned source):

"That's a balance, I will give players trust, I will back them when they are in worse shape. When they work hard, when they give their best in training sessions, when they take responsibility on the pitch, I will back them."

He added:

"Also I expect my players are brave on the pitch."

