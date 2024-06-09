Netherlands boss' wife Bartina Koeman has made a rallying call in support of her husband ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign. The wife of the Barcelona legend has been battling cancer since 2018 but insisted her husband go lead their nation in Germany to glory.

Bartina was first diagnosed with the disease in 2010 but managed to beat it. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2018. She has, however, refused to let it hold her husband Ronald back.

Bartina recently said in an interview with The Express via Der Telegraph:

"My breast cancer is now back. I want to be open about that because I hope I might be able to help other women with a similar type of cancer. Every three to four weeks I have to be in the Netherlands for treatment at the Amsterdam Cancer Hospital. But I am a strong woman and I can handle this.”

She concluded, saying:

"I don't run around whining and complaining all day because I am very independent. I so hope that Ronald will be rewarded for his hard work and that he will go very far at the European Championship. I hope we become champions. Ronald loves his job. He is a professional nut.”

The Netherlands will go into Euro 2024 knowing that they have a fan willing them through her own tough circumstances. Ronald Koeman will hope he can win the first piece of silverware for his country since 1988 and bring a winning medal back to his wife Bartina.

Who is Bartina, the wife of Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman?

Bartina is the wife of the Dutch national team manager Ronald Koeman and have two children together. She was born on January 30, 1961, in Groningen in the Netherlands, and is an actress.

The Dutch thespian is a strong and positive character, featuring on the big screen in productions like Gooische Vrouwen (2005), Just The Two Of Us (2007), and Força Koeman (2021).

Bartina Koeman has been open about her struggles with cancer since 2010 and hopes she can be an inspiration to other women going through the same plight. She hopes to beat the disease and return to full health as soon as she can.

The actress will be supporting her husband Ronald during the ongoing European Championship in Germany. He leads the Dutch national team out in a tough group that will see him face France, Poland, and Austria in the opening round of the tournament.