"I hope his body is kind to him", “Beast he is” - Fans react after watching Cristiano Ronaldo in action during 4-0 win vs Al Wasl

Fans on social media hailed Cristiano Ronaldo following his display in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against Al Wasl. The match ended in a 4-0 victory for the Knights of Najd at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, February 3.

Ali Al Hassan opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 25th minute. Al Wasl's Salem Al Azizi then conceded a penalty for a handball in the penalty area. Cristiano Ronaldo successfully converted it, doubling the lead for the hosts in the 44th minute.

The Portuguese icon struck again, this time with a header, netting Al-Nassr's third goal after being set up by Sadio Mané with a cross in the 78th minute. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was substituted off by Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the pitch in the 81st minute.

Trending

Mohammed Al Fatil scored the last goal of the match in the 88th minute. During his time on the pitch, Ronaldo, who is soon to turn 40, had two shots on target and was involved in one key pass.

Fans took to social media and flooded with posts celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League. While some fans cheered him on as he stepped closer to 1000 career goals, some admired his form with regards to his age.

Here are some of the reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"I wasn't sure when he got to 900, but at the moment, it feels so certain Ronaldo would get to 1000 goals. I'm predicting this happens before the end of 2026 based on current form. I hope his body is kind to him"

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace when Al-Nassr won. Class is permanent, Beast he is"

Expand Tweet

"The king of football is Cristiano Ronaldo ♥️." chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Absolutely incredible performance, Ronaldo! Two goals and a win—just another day at the office for a legend! Your passion and dedication inspire us all. Keep redefining greatness! 🔥⚽️ #GOAT"

Another tweeted:

"Vintage Ronaldo! Age is just a number when you’re built different. 🐐"

"The t̶w̶o̶ three things guaranteed in life are death, taxes, and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a goal ✅😅," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo This is the tweet title 💛"

While another wrote:

"At this point, nothing is stopping Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring 1000 goals 🐐"

After scoring the brace against Al Wasl, Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 23 goals and four assists in 25 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr this season. The 39-year-old star forward has now scored a total of 923 career goals.

Stefano Pioli on Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al Wasl

Al-Nassr head coach Stefano Pioli shared his thoughts on his squad's 4-0 win against Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League. The Italian manager appeared to be happy with the Knights of Najd's display and also credited the opponents for doing well in the first 45 minutes. During the post-match press conference he said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

"We played against a respectable team, and they played well in the first half, but in the second half we appeared differently and were able to score many goals."

"We have players with high potential, and when we have the largest number of distinguished players, this is a positive thing for the coach to choose the best elements for each match," added Pioli.

Stefano Pioli, who was named the Saudi Pro League Coach of the Month for January, addressed his newly received honor while speaking to reporters after the clash and said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

"We focus on the positive things.. and I am very happy with the past victories and this is what we want victory to be like. I am very happy to receive the Coach of the Month award, but this came as a result of the players' efforts."

Stefano Pioli's squad maintained a ball possession of 64% against Al Wasl while having five shots on target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback