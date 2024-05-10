"I hope he can tomorrow make the next training" - Ten Hag provides Marcus Rashford fitness update ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update about Marcus Rashford's fitness ahead of their clash against Arsenal in the Premier League. The forward trained alongside his teammates ahead of the clash, which shows that he is nearing full fitness.

Rashford notably missed their last three games, including a 1-1 draw against Burnley and a 0-4 drubbing in the hands of Crystal Palace. The Red Devils could potentially end the season without making it into any European competitions next season, as they sit in eighth. However, Rashford will be hoping to help his boyhood club win their remaining games.

The forward looks set to play for Arsenal, as manager Erik ten Hag revealed (via Manchester Evening News):

“Rashy [Marcus Rashford], of course, he trained this morning as well, and we have to see how he recovered from this. But I think it looks quite good and I hope he can tomorrow make the next training and then see if he is available for Sunday."

Marcus Rashford has struggled to find the net as consistently after a season where he scored an impressive 30 goals in all competitions. He will be hoping for an upturn in form when he potentially returns to the starting lineup against the Gunners.

Manchester United vs Arsenal preview

Manchester United take on Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal on matchday 37 in a game that has serious implications for the destination of the league title. While this fixture was previously a title decider in the past, only one of the sides has a chance of winning the title this time. The Red Devils are looking unlikely to even make it to Europe next season.

The Gunners boast the best defense in the division, with one of the most effective attacks to boot. The Red Devils on the other hand have been in a different situation this season, sitting in sixth and fresh of a 0-4 loss to mid-table Crystal Palace.

Arsenal know they must win all their matches to stand a chance of taking the title from reigning champions Manchester City. Manchester United on the other hand need to start winning matches if they harbor any hopes of making it to European competition next season.

The Gunners go into the match clear favorites and will hope to deliver on their tag in the game. The Red Devils will hope they can play better and bring some joy to their fans with the season wrapping up.