"I hope to have a chance at Barca" - On-loan Barcelona star expresses desire to return to parent club

On loan Barcelona defender Julian Araujo has expressed that his intention is to return to the Catalan club at the end of the season.

Araujo is currently on loan at fellow La Liga club UD Las Palmas. He signed for Barca from MLS side LA Galaxy in February 2023. However, due to the late registration, the defender was unable to play for the remainder of the campaign. He trained with the club before moving to Las Palmas at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Araujo has been a key player for Las Palmas this season, making 25 appearances across competitions. The right-back has scored two goals and has settled down very well to Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta's playing style.

Araujo, though, recently said that he wanted to make a return to Azulgrana, saying (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I feel very good at Las Palmas, but of course, my dream is to return to Barcelona. I hope to have a chance at Barca."

Expand Tweet

Barcelona signed Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City last summer. The Portugal international has flourished since his move and the transfer could become permanent in the summer. However, Sergi Roberto's future at the club is uncertain and his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Barca have often used Jules Kounde as a right-back. Araujo, though, could be a handy back-up for La Blaugrana and can also become a potential mainstay for the future.

Barcelona star Joao Cancelo hits back at Manchester City criticism

Joao Cancelo was a crucial player for Manchester City before his loan to Bayern Munich in January 2023. However, there were rumors that the Portuguese was a bad teammate to his fellow players, who were picked ahead of him at City.

The defender has now hit back at those claims, saying that he gave his all when playing for the Cityzens. Cancelo told Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Barca Universal):

"There were ake stories about me at City. I've never been a bad teammate. I remember once I was robbed and assaulted at home and the next day, I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal."

Cancelo added:

"These are things you don't forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home still alone, in shock, to play for City."

Cancelo further said:

"At City it was a bit ungrateful to talk about me like this, I've been an important player for them."

Cancelo has been a crucial player for Barcelona, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season.