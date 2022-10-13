"I hope the combination will be great" - Erik ten Hag told to start midfield duo to avoid mistakes at Manchester United 

Brazil legend Gilberto Silva has called for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to start Casemiro and Fred together in midfield.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed start to the season under their new manager after bringing in several high-profile players in the summer. One of those signings was Casemiro, who arrived from Real Madrid to solve Manchester United's woes in midfield.

However, the 30-year-old only started his first Premier League encounter in their most recent clash against Everton on Sunday (October 9). Despite the five-time Champions League winner gifting the Toffees the game's opening goal, he was named the 'Man of the Match' after setting up Cristiano Ronaldo's winner.

Ten Hag has so far favored the pairing of Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay but Silva believes his fellow countrymen should be given a go. The Arsenal and Brazil legend told The Mirror:

"He [Casemiro] can contribute a lot. He's got quality. What he's achieved in the last few years of his career, it's amazing. Coming (to Manchester United), of course, it's a new challenge. But he knows the route that brought him to success."

"I really want to see him as he has done in the national team with Fred. I hope the combination will be great. If both of them play like they do in the national team with Manchester United [they'll do well]."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Kings Casemiro provides the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal to put Manchester United 2-1 up.Kings Casemiro provides the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal to put Manchester United 2-1 up.Kings 👑👑 https://t.co/iVNMEr4RlX

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro reveals secret behind his success

Casemiro has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, but supporters will be hopeful that his outing at Goodison Park will be the catalyst for improved performances.

The Brazilian has played in all of his team's Europa League encounters this term. Ahead of their upcoming clash with Omonia, he revealed his incredible attention to detail. Casemiro told Manchester United's official website:

"I look at them [stats such as ball recoveries and successful passes] a lot and I enjoy it. I think I watch through my games three or four times over. Yes, it's the way you learn and develop by correcting errors. I think it's key to continue evolving in football."

"I watch a lot of football. I love it. My wife gets a bit annoyed, as there is only football on at home! Football is my passion, it's my soul and I believe that's been the key to my success. I love football. I love watching football."

utdreport @utdreport Casemiro collects his Man of the Match award Casemiro collects his Man of the Match award 👏🇧🇷 https://t.co/8C70WRKWiA

