Create

“I hope we continue to gain respect from games like that” – Tyler Adams reacts to ‘unbelievable’ USMNT performance in draw with England at the FIFA World Cup

By Vatsal Vora
Modified Nov 26, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Tyler Adams talks about their 0-0 draw against England.
Tyler Adams talks about their 0-0 draw against England.

United States Men's National Team (USMNT) skipper Tyler Adams has provided his thoughts after their 0-0 draw against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The United States frustrated the Three Lions as they secured their second draw in as many games at the World Cup on November 25. They picked up a 1-1 draw against Wales in their opening game of the tournament on November 21.

Adams compared USMNT's game against England to the Premier League to the challenges it posed to the team. The Leeds United midfielder demanded respect following their performance against Gareth Southgate's side. Despite their valiant efforts, Adams believes that a 0-0 draw was a fair result in the end.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (via Leeds Live), Adams was quoted as saying the following:

"I'm not sure if we deserved to win. It was probably a 50-50 game in the end. They had some chances and so did we but we competed really well and we showed a lot of our quality. It was 100% like playing a Premier League, if not a little bit more demanding."

He added:

"The quality of these players is unbelievable. We respect them a lot and I hope we continue to gain respect from games like that."

Adams is now looking forward to facing Iran in their final group-stage match on November 29. He added:

"The job is nowhere done. We have to face a quality team against Iran. We need to be 100 percent mentally focused."
All to play for 🇺🇸 https://t.co/GUuQVFAacP

The United States frustrated England and prevented them from booking a place in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As things stand in Group B, all four teams have a realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

USMNT are currently third in their FIFA World Cup group

After picking up two points from their opening two games, USMNT currently find themselves third in the group, behind Iran and England.

However, the equation is simple for the United States. A win against Iran would see them qualify for the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

There is also a chance for the USMNT to top the group. If England lose to Wales and the USA wins, they can topple the Three Lions in Group B.

This is going to be good one. 👀@England top a competitive Group B. Who will advance to the next round?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 https://t.co/uSw02YFukA

USMNT have qualified for their first FIFA World Cup since 2014 after missing out on the 2018 edition. In 2014, however, they did reach the Round of 16 but lost to Belgium.

Get France vs Denmark live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022?

England

USA

Wales

Iran

275 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...