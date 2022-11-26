“I hope we continue to gain respect from games like that” – Tyler Adams reacts to ‘unbelievable’ USMNT performance in draw with England at the FIFA World Cup

United States Men's National Team (USMNT) skipper Tyler Adams has provided his thoughts after their 0-0 draw against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The United States frustrated the Three Lions as they secured their second draw in as many games at the World Cup on November 25. They picked up a 1-1 draw against Wales in their opening game of the tournament on November 21.

Adams compared USMNT's game against England to the Premier League to the challenges it posed to the team. The Leeds United midfielder demanded respect following their performance against Gareth Southgate's side. Despite their valiant efforts, Adams believes that a 0-0 draw was a fair result in the end.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (via Leeds Live), Adams was quoted as saying the following:

"I'm not sure if we deserved to win. It was probably a 50-50 game in the end. They had some chances and so did we but we competed really well and we showed a lot of our quality. It was 100% like playing a Premier League, if not a little bit more demanding."

He added:

"The quality of these players is unbelievable. We respect them a lot and I hope we continue to gain respect from games like that."

Adams is now looking forward to facing Iran in their final group-stage match on November 29. He added:

"The job is nowhere done. We have to face a quality team against Iran. We need to be 100 percent mentally focused."

The United States frustrated England and prevented them from booking a place in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As things stand in Group B, all four teams have a realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

USMNT are currently third in their FIFA World Cup group

After picking up two points from their opening two games, USMNT currently find themselves third in the group, behind Iran and England.

However, the equation is simple for the United States. A win against Iran would see them qualify for the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

There is also a chance for the USMNT to top the group. If England lose to Wales and the USA wins, they can topple the Three Lions in Group B.

USMNT have qualified for their first FIFA World Cup since 2014 after missing out on the 2018 edition. In 2014, however, they did reach the Round of 16 but lost to Belgium.

