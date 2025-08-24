"I hope they continue helping each other", "Love how they are cooking" - Fans hail Real Madrid duo for their showing in 3-0 win over Oviedo

Real Madrid fans online were left impressed with the Vinicius Jr.-Kylian Mbappe duo's performance in their 3-0 LaLiga win against Real Oviedo on August 24. Both players made it to the scoresheet in the game.

Kylian Mbappe displayed a stellar performance against Real Oviedo, scoring a brace (37' and 83') in the game, before being subbed off in the 87th minute. His second goal of the night was assisted by Vinicius Jr, who came off the bench in the 63rd minute to replace Rodrygo. During stoppage time, Vinicius found the back of the net (90+3') to seal the win for Real Madrid, shutting down recent criticism about his poor form.

Madridistas on X could not help but notice Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe's exceptional combination on the pitch, which worked wonders for Real Madrid tonight. One user wrote:

"I love how this duo is cooking"

zube @MadridDrift @theMadridZone I love how this duo is cooking

Fans shared similar opinions, claiming Mbappe and Vinicius should combine more often:

Emmanuel @EmmaIbk02 @theMadridZone I hope this duo continues helping each other cause if they do... Mannnnnnnn

Alif @alif99p @theMadridZone What a brilliant assist by Vini Jr. and a stunning goal by Mbappé pure magic.

Lehlohonolo @hlonolo_Osborne @theMadridZone Well we keep being told they can't play together

Mbappe and Vinicius also received individual praise for their respective performances. Fans hailed the Frenchman for his goals, while Vinicius was applauded for proving himself despite being benched.

BUTTERFLY 🦋 @Human_Soul2 @theMadridZone I'm taking my harsh words back about vini

RMZZ @BlancoRMzz Dropped to the bench and responds with a goal and an assist. That’s the Vinicius every Real Madrid fan knows and loves.

GLAD @GLADRMCF Look at Mbappé showing love and respect to vinicius This is friendship goals in football.

Tonight's goal against Real Oviedo marked Vinicius Jr's first official goal this season. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has continued his red-hot form, scoring thrice in two games in LaLiga.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about benching Vinicius Jr in 3-0 win over Real Oviedo

Vinicius - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference (h/t Madrid Xtra), Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso broke his silence about benching Vinicius Jr in their 3-0 win over Real Oviedo. The Spanish tactician claimed it was a rotational decision, saying:

"Vini on the bench? We have more than 20 players in the squad. All of them need to feel important."

Alonso made major changes in the starting XI tonight, notably bringing back Rodrygo as a starter. The Brazilian has seen a major decrease in game time since last season and also did not get chances during Los Blancos' pre-season fixtures.

"Rodrygo played a good game. I liked him. Rodrygo is one of us, we need all the player," Alonso said about the Brazilian in the press conference.

Meanwhile, the decision to bench Vinicius Jr came after his latest string of poor performances and an overall declining form. However, Vinicius's performance against Real Oviedo proved otherwise, and it remains to be seen if Xabi Alonso reinstates him in the starting XI again. The coach also gave youngsters like Franco Mastantuono and Arda Guler a chance by naming them in the starting XI.

