“I hope not to delay” - Gabriel Magalhaes says he’d leave Arsenal tomorrow to join his dream club

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed that wouldn't waste any time to join Brazilian club Corinthians if he gets the opportunity. The centre-back revealed that he's long harbored the dream of playing for the club.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been in the news for some time now, with several rumors linking him with an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

As per TBR Football, the Arsenal defender was a subject of interest from Saudi Arabia last summer. He was even benched in the opening games of the season amid the speculation but a move did not materialize.

With the question of his future coming to light once again ahead of the transfer window reopening this summer, the 26-year-old has revealed his dream club to be Corinthians.

“The Corinthians is since I was born. And today I don’t think it has to be any different. I keep going to the Corinthians game by train. It’s my dream, I want to play for Corinthians, I want to feel that energy," the Brazilian said during an interview on Cartoloucos’ YouTube channel.

“It’s something to be thought about. Sometimes I stop and think. ‘Do you have a dream to play for Corinthians?’ I have. ‘When would you play at Corinthians?’ For me, tomorrow I’d be at Corinthians. I hope not to delay because I want, as soon as possible, to feel the energy of that crowd, which is incredible,” he added.

Gabriel Magalhaes has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2027. The defender joined the Gunners from Lille in a reported deal for £27 million back in 2020. He has so far made 168 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording 15 goals and one assist.

How Gabriel Magalhaes fared with Arsenal this season

Gabriel Magalhaes was one of the top performers for Arsenal during the 2023-24 season. His consistent high-level performances made him a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's backline setup throughout the campaign.

The Brazilian made 50 appearances for the Gunners across all fronts, contributing four goals to go alongside a series of rock-solid displays at the heart of the defense. All his four goals came in the Premier League and one one came at a crucial moment to secure a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Considering his importance to the team, it's unlikely that Arsenal will sanction his exit anytime soon given that he still has three years left on his contract.