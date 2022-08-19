“I hope he doesn’t score again” – Chris Sutton reveals why he is against Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net for Arsenal against Bournemouth

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton has hilariously wished that Gabriel Jesus does not score for Arsenal against Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend. The BBC pundit explained that the Brazilian is not a part of his fantasy team and is the reason behind this wish.

Jesus has made a good start at Arsenal by scoring in almost every game during pre-season. He became the highest-picked player in the Fantasy Premier League, with over 75% of players owning him, but failed to score in the Gunners' season opener.

The Arsenal star bounced back in the next match – scoring twice and assisting as many times – against Leicester City. Writing in his weekly prediction column for the BBC, Sutton hailed the forward as the reason for the Gunners doing well and wrote:

"Arseńal have made a great start to the season, and Gabriel Jesus has made the difference. There was a lot of hype about his arrival, and he is backing it up - he is not in my Fantasy team, though, so I hope he doesn't score again this time. I still don't think we should get carried away by what the Gunners are doing, and I still don't think they will challenge for the title this season - but I can understand why their fans are excited."

"If you look at the scoreline, Bournemouth got walloped by Manchester City in their last game, but they actually didn't do that much wrong. They are at home this time and might think this is a game where they can go for it a little bit more. I don't think it will work but the Cherries will not roll over even if they go behind."

Sutton has predicted Arsenal to win 2-0 at Bournemouth this weekend.

Arsenal take on Bournemouth this week in the Premier League

The Gunners are aiming to start the season in the exact opposite fashion as the 2021-22 campaign. Mikel Arteta's side had lost their opening three games last term but are now on course to win their first three fixtures this season.

The Gunners defeated Crystal Palace away from home on the opening day of the season thanks to a strike from Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guéhi own goal. The north London outfit followed it up with a 4-2 win over Leicester City in their first home game of the season.

Jesus bagged a brace in the game while Granit Xhaka and Martinelli scored a goal each.

