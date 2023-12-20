"I hope he's a far better player" – Liverpool legend believes Manchester United man Kobbie Mainoo was just 'okay' in 0-0 draw against Reds

Liverpool great Steve McManaman has downplayed Kobbie Mainoo's performance in Manchester United's 0-0 Premier League draw at Anfield on Sunday (December 17).

Mainoo, 18, started the Red Devils' recent match alongside Sofyan Amrabat at the centre of the park. He completed 17 of 19 passes, and won one of two tackles and four of eight duels in 82 minutes of action.

Speaking to UK-based betting website Betfred, McManaman shared his two cents on the young midfielder's performance at Liverpool. He opined (h/t Football365):

"I thought he was okay. I saw articles in the media saying that he was amazing and I don't believe he was. He's a young, inexperienced boy who came into a game at Anfield, against the league leaders, and performed well defensively, but that was about it."

Urging Manchester United to not overhype Mainoo, McManaman said:

"I hope he's a far better player than his showing on Sunday suggests. I wouldn't go overboard on how good he was when it came to his creativity. I thought the four defenders did really well, Scott McTominay did a good job at leading the team as a captain, Mainoo did well, Amrabat ran around, but that was it really."

So far, Mainoo has made eight appearances for Manchester United.

Pundit takes dig at Manchester United man while supporting Liverpool's Darwin Nunez

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend claimed that he is fond of Liverpool star Darwin Nunez while also taking a dig at Manchester United's Anthony Martial. He elaborated:

"I like him. I'm happy to go there and say it, I know there will be people saying, 'He doesn't get his numbers', and your numbers are everything as a striker. But do you know what? Give me him over some others who stand around and do nothing, like Anthony Martial."

Explaining his admiration for the Liverpool striker, Townsend continued:

"Darwin Nunez is permanently on the move, running 100 miles-an-hour everywhere. As a midfield player, when you've got a striker who is running hard and genuinely, really going flat out and that's the thing with him, he won't go half-hearted and turn around and look at you as you chip the ball over his head. He puts his head down and goes properly to give you half-a-chance to find him."

Nunez, who left Benfica in a move worth up to £85 million in 2022, has contributed 22 goals and 11 assists in 66 outings for Liverpool so far.

Martial, meanwhile, has netted 11 goals and laid out five assists in 48 matches for Manchester United since the start of the 2022-23 season.