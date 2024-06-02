“I hope Florentino sees this interview” - Vinicius Jr. makes massive claim on Real Madrid future after Champions League final win

Vinicius Junior has made a massive claim about his future at Real Madrid, following their win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1. The winger was arguably the best player on the pitch as he led the Madridistas' line, scoring the second goal to secure the game and put the trophy firmly in their hands.

The first goal of the game came from Dani Carvajal in the 74th minue, who headed into the far post from a Toni Kroos corner in the German midfielder's last game for Madrid. Vinicius added the second late on (83') to seal the deal, but he was also a big thorn in the side of Dortmund's defense, making eight successful take-ons.

Speaking after the game, the jubilant Brazil international had words for Real Madrid president, openly stating (via Madrid Xtra):

“I want to stay here forever. I hope [President] Florentino [Perez] sees this interview and renews my contract again.”

Vinicius also shared his joy of winning the Champions League with Sky Sports, adding (via Italy24):

“For me it’s incredible. Like the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t even think of experiencing. We owe it to our fans, we suffered but we won from Real Madrid. I’m happy. I love this club and all the people who brought me here."

"I want to thank the president who had faith in me and who bought me from Brazil when I was very young. I think the expense has paid off , we hope to continue to win a lot.”

Jose Mourinho believes Real Madrid superstar Vinicius was lucky not to have seen red

During the first half, while Dortmund had more control of the game, Vinicius Junior seemed to dive without being tackled. He was already on a yellow card for tackling Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, and if the referee had opted to book him for diving, he would have been sent off.

Jose Mourinho, who was a pundit alongside Rio Ferdinand for TNT Sports, shared his view of the incident (via Daily Mail):

"That's dive. No doubt that a dive. And then [Nico] Schlotterbeck gets a yellow card for complaining with the referee. Okay, you have to get the yellow card but in the end it's a consequence of something that he knew. He knew perfectly that that was a dive."

Real Madrid were indeed lucky not to see a red card, as going a man down would have been detrimental to their game. However, they pulled through in the second half to secure the trophy.