"I hope he gets better soon" - Arsenal superstar sends message to Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois as latter picks up season ending injury

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has sent his best wishes to his Real Madrid counterpart Thibaut Courtois following the Belgian's injury. The latter has been ruled out for what is expected to be the remainder of the season after picking up another injury.

Courtois suffered a ruptured ACL in his left knee ahead of the start of the season, ruling him out for the first eight months of the campaign. The former Chelsea man returned to training and was expected to make a return to action for Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

However, he's ruptured his meniscus in the right knee and is expected to be out for around two months.

Meanwhile, David Raya has announced himself in the big leagues in style this season, having moved to Arsenal on loan from Brentford in the summer. He man is primed to join the Premier League title contenders permanently and looks set for a place in Spain's Euros squad.

Speaking to the media after arriving at the Spanish camp for this month's friendlies, he revealed his admiration for Thibaut Courtois. He sent his wishes to the Real Madrid goalkeeper, who he considers to have been the best in the world in recent years.

He said via Madrid Universal:

"Courtois has been the best goalkeeper in recent years. I hope he gets better soon."

Carlo Ancelotti hoped to have Courtois back in April, but must now continue to trust one of Andriy Lunin or Kepa for the remainder of the season, at least.

Real Madrid set to offer new contract to Thibaut Courtois replacement

Real Madrid are prepared to make a contract offer for Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin after his impressive performance this season. The 25-year-old was thrown into the deep end, having to replace Thibaut Courtois, who is one of the best in the world, this season.

Lunin is about to enter into the final year of his contract, which will expire in the summer of 2025, and was prepared to leave the club before this season. According to Relevo, Real Madrid are now prepared to make him an offer to keep him beyond 2025.

Andriy Lunin has featured 23 times for Los Blancos this season, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding 19 goals. He has had to share minutes with Kepa but has emerged with more credit than the Chelsea loanee this season.