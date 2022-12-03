France defender William Saliba hopes that his Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus' Brazil are knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as soon as possible.

Brazil and France have both advanced to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Selecao are expected to win Group G with their final fixture coming against Cameroon on 2 December.

Tite's men could meet Les Bleus in the final at the Lusail Stadium on 18 December but they will be separated before then in the the knockout phases.

France have a clash with Poland to get through in the last 16 while Selecao will face South Korea if they win Group G.

Saliba has heaped praise on his Arsenal teammate Jesus but hopes that Brazil exit the competition at the earliest.

He said (via ESPN):

"He's a top player and he has done a lot of good things at Arsenal this year. I hope he has a great performance [at the FIFA World Cup] but as of today, I hope they go out as soon as possible."

Jesus and Saliba have struggled for gametime at the FIFA World Cup and have found themselves as substitute options for their respective sides.

The Brazilian striker has made two appearances, both from the bench, totalling just 28 minutes of action.

He will hope to be given the chance to impress when Brazil face Cameroon as Tite is expected to ring the changes.

Meanwhile, the French defender has been handed just one outing in Didier Deschamps' side's surprise 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Both France and Brazil are favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar, with Les Bleus the reigning champions and Selecao the record holders (5).

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish heaped praise on Arsenal's Jesus at the FIFA World Cup

Grealish full of praise for his former teammate

Grealish is another Premier League player who has been impressed by Jesus.

The English forward played alongside the Brazilian last season as City won the Premier League title.

Jesus moved to Arsenal in the summer for £45 million and he has been in superb form, bagging five goals and seven assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Grealish was speaking to Athletic Club Momento when he heaped praise on Jesus, saying:

"Ask anyone that’s played with him – I know he’s getting more recognition now, but he’s the main man. In training, honestly, he was frightening. I spoke to Bukayo Saka last month and he was like: “Jack, he’s unbelievable"."

On Cloud No. 9



Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian struggled to be handed the central striker's role at City, which he has taken up for the Gunners.

He made 236 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring 95 goals and providing 46 assists.

Jesus won the Premier League title on four occasions with the Cityzens.

