"I hope he’ll be a Gunner!" - Lukas Podolski wants Arsenal to sign Real Madrid and Manchester City target

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has urged the Gunners to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer. Haaland, at the moment, is one of the most coveted footballers on the planet, with a number of top clubs said to be chasing his signature.

Manchester City have already agreed personal terms with the Norway international as per reports. Spanish giants Real Madrid are also said to be pursuing a move for the 21-year-old but the Cityzens are the favorites to land him.

However, Lukas Podolski has urged the north London club to break the bank for the former Red Bull Salzburg striker. The former German international has cited Haaland as an 'interesting player' and believes English clubs can come up with the finances to secure his services.

🇳🇴 @HaalandRoIe In 86 appearances for Dortmund Erling Haaland has 105 G/A. The man is a machine In 86 appearances for Dortmund Erling Haaland has 105 G/A. The man is a machine https://t.co/cjkzvjIwth

Podolski has claimed that he hopes Haaland becomes 'a Gunner' this summer but believes that his signature will be highly contested. The 36-year-old told Football Transfers:

“Haaland is an interesting player for everyone because I think he has a release clause and there are not a lot of clubs who can pay that. Of course, the English clubs have it and I’d be happy if he got an offer from Arsenal.

“I think, first of all, Arsenal need a No.9. We don’t have a proper No.9. Then, it would be great for the fans, for everyone at the club to make the next step for Arsenal.

“Let’s see what happens to him (Haaland). Arsenal won’t be the only club that would send an offer to Borussia Dortmund. Let’s wait a couple of weeks more and see what decision he’ll take from his side. I hope he’ll be a Gunner!”

Is Erling Haaland to Arsenal even possible?

It is quite obvious that the Gunners are in dire need of a top-class striker and recruiting one should be at the top of their agenda for the summer.

With the bond Podolski shares with his former club, it is quite understandable that he hopes the Gunners sign Erling Haaland.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_



"We'll see what he will do, I don't know. If he is coming to England, he needs to come to us of course." @stadiumastro Martin Ødegaard on Erling Haaland:"We'll see what he will do, I don't know. If he is coming to England, he needs to come to us of course." Martin Ødegaard on Erling Haaland:"We'll see what he will do, I don't know. If he is coming to England, he needs to come to us of course." 🇳🇴 @stadiumastro https://t.co/jBGrpm7uTj

However, it just does not seem realistic that the Gunners could sign arguably the best young striker in the world this summer.

They are nowhere close to the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid right now in terms of a footballing project.

Also, finances needed to secure the services of the 21-year-old would be unattainable for Mikel Artetat's side, even if they qualify for the Champions League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava