“I hope that I can continue to play with him” – Andy Robertson on future of “world’s best” Mohamed Salah amid Liverpool exit fears

Scottish left-back Andy Robertson is hopeful that Mohamed Salah and Liverpool can come to an agreement on a contract extension soon.

The 27-year-old full-back said he enjoys playing with Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool colleagues. Andy Robertson wants someone like Salah at the club since fans deserve to see one of the best in the world at the moment.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Mirror), Andy Roberston said:

"I hope that I can continue to play with him. I love playing with Mo and I love playing with all the lads around me and you don't want to see anyone leave. Let's leave it up to the club and Mo - I'm sure everyone's trying to get to an agreement that can work for everyone."

Robertson added:

"Hopefully they can reach a solution because if he's not the world's best, he's definitely in the discussion for it and they're the type of players you want at this club, they're the type of players that the fans at his club deserve. Hopefully, that continues and he can stay for a bit longer."

Andy Robertson, along with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, staunchly believes Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world at the moment. However, Robertson has also stated that the Egyptian superstar will want to carry his current form throughout the season. The Liverpool left-back added:

"He's an incredible player and I think at this moment he's the world's best and he'll want to continue that. He won't want it for nine or 10 games, which he's done so far, he'll want to do it for a whole season like he's done previously and hopefully he can do it, because it gives us the best chance of scoring goals and winning trophies."

Mohamed Salah is helping Liverpool mount a title challenge

Mohamed Salah's outstanding start to the 2021-22 season is helping Liverpool mount a title challenge against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 29-year-old winger has scored in 10 matches straight across all competitions and has shown no signs of slowing down. Mohamed Salah has scored 15 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions with 10 of them coming in the Premier League.

Apart from being a lethal goalscorer, Mohamed Salah has also created chances for his Liverpool teammates. The Egyptian winger has also registered five assists in the league to go with the 10 goals he has scored.

Liverpool are currently the only side left unbeaten in the league. The Reds are a point behind league leaders Chelsea.

