"I hope your legs are f*****g broken" - How Manchester United dressing room reacted after Nani cried against Liverpool 

A hat-trick from Dirk Kuyt helped Liverpool win 3-1 against Manchester United at Anfield in March 2011, but the players will fondly remember the match because of Nani.

The Manchester United players were furious with the Portuguese star for crying on the pitch after a tackle from Jamie Carragher. Patrice Evra has claimed that Paul Scholes was the first to react and Sir Alex Ferguson followed soon after.

Speaking on VIBE with FIVE, Evra recalled the incident that saw Nani crying at Anfield. He claimed that the Red Devils were not happy with their teammate as they did not want to be mocked by the fans. He said:

"You remember Anfield when Nani got tackled by Jamie Carragher? I remember he got butchered; he nearly broke his leg. We started fighting with Liverpool players, Steven Gerrard, and then Scholsey [Paul Scholes] came and he saw Nani crying. He said, 'f*** that, let's go'. After that Ferguson gave him two weeks off because he says he needed to recover from that because we were waiting for him because in that team we didn't care; we were ready to kill him."

Evra claims that Sir Alex gave the Manchester United star two weeks off following the incident. He also went on to recall the legendary manager wishing that his player's legs were broken because he did not like his forward crying on the pitch for a tackle.

"Because you know someone crying at Anfield... and even Ferguson, you remember when he said, 'I hope your legs are f*****g broken, I really hope your legs are broken.' Ferguson always wanted to kill Nani when he was falling on the floor, saying you can't be a United player and doing that."

Jamie Carragher recalls Nani crying during Liverpool vs Manchester United

Jamie Carragher also recalled the incident recently and claimed that he was busy talking to the referee when he found out about Manchester United star Nani crying. Wayne Rooney wanted to draw the official's attention and came shouting that his teammate was crying on the pitch.

He said:

"Not one of my finer moments. A bit of a dive from Nani. I tell you what my best memory of that is, not so much the tackle, [but] Wayne Rooney's reaction. I was on favourable terms with the referee Phil Dowd and I got him on my own, pulled him in, and I said, 'he just beat me with skill'. Everyone else was fighting, I got him over as you do, experienced pro, and then Wayne Rooney came over and said, 'you won't believe it, he's crying.'"

Despite Nani crying, Carragher escaped with a booking and did not get sent off in the game.

