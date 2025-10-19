"I hope we lose idc", "What is this" - Real Madrid fans react as superstar left out of XI for LaLiga clash against Getafe

Real Madrid fans are puzzled as Xabi Alonso has benched Vinicius Jr against Getafe in La Liga. They believe that the manager is making a mistake and should be playing instead of Mastantuono or Rodrygo.
Alonso has kept Thibaut Courtois, with Federico Valverde as the right back. The center-back pairing sees Eder Militao and David Alaba, while Alvaro Carreras plays as the left-back.
The midfield has Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham starting ahead of Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos. Franco Mastantuono plays on the right wing today, and he will have Kylian Mbappe leading the attack with Rodrygo on the left.
The fans are not happy with the attack and believe that Vinicius Jr should have started. Many posted:
Getafe manager Jose Bordalas heaped praise on Real Madrid ahead of the match, hailing them as the best team in the world. He claimed that the addition of Alonso does not change anything at the club and said:
"Real Madrid is still the best team in the world and each coach has his nuances. Xabi Alonso had a long career as a player. It's true that as a coach it doesn't take much time. Everything he is doing is very positive. Everyone knows how much I love Carlo (Ancelotti). Now there is another coach and Real Madrid is still the best club in the world. And it will continue to be because it is so."
Los Blancos have won their last three matches at Getafe, keeping a clean sheet in all games. They can move to the top of the table with a win today, after Barcelona overtook them on Saturday, October 18, with a late win over Girona.
Real Madrid without star player despite return to training
Xabi Alonso was looking forward to adding Ferland Mendy to the squad, but the Frenchman has not made the matchday squad. The manager said it was key for the defender to remain fit and said:
"Mendy's return is very good news, and hopefully he won't suffer a relapse. It opens up another possibility for us with the three fullbacks. We've done it in the past and we can do it again."
Real Madrid have been without Ferland Mendy all season, after he picked up a thigh injury in August. He is expected to be back in the team matchday squad next week, but will have to fight for his place in the starting XI with new signing Alvaro Carreras.