Al-Nassr fans on social media have claimed that Kingsley Coman deserves the man of the match award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo following their 5-1 win over Al-Riyadh. Both sides were in action in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, September 20.

Joao Felix directed the ball into the back of the net, giving the hosts an early lead in the 6th minute of the encounter. Coman provided the assist that led to the opening goal.

Ronaldo released a through pass to Coman, who rifled his strike into the net to double Al-Nassr’s lead in the 30th minute. Three minutes later, Felix passed the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored to make the halftime scoreline 3-0.

In the 49th minute, Felix scored his second goal of the game, further increasing the Knight of Najd's lead. Two minutes later (49’), Al-Riyadh’s Mamadou Sylla reduced the visitors' deficit, having planted his header into the back of the net to make the scoreline 4-1.

However, Ronaldo (76’) crowned Al-Nassr’s victory by scoring from close range to make the final scoreline 5-1.

Coman maintained a passing accuracy of 84% (31/37) during the encounter. He provided four key passes, created three big chances, registered three goal contributions, and was successful in two out of two attempted dribbles (via Sofascore). Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive display, a fan asked:

"Who was your man of the match?"

Al Nassr Zone @TheNassrZone Who was your man of the match?

Al-Nassr supporters responded:

🤦🏿 @Alnasrfan7 @TheNassrZone Coman cooked the whole team

lokcha @caa_Lok @TheNassrZone Coman

AB7 @AyyanBabar0 @TheNassrZone He was the best player for me he created alot of clear cut chances plus didn't took unnecessary shots like previous games and focused on creating and he looked brilliant I hope Mane can learn something from him!

Ben.🇸🇴 @MettMohammed @TheNassrZone The team has being crying out for RW and we finally got this beast. We hit the jackpot

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform in Al-Nassr’s clash against Al-Riyadh?

Al Nassr v Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Ronaldo was brilliant and clinical in front of goal in the encounter against Al-Riyadh. The striker scored a brace and was one of the masterminds behind the hosts' victory.

He landed two shots on target, delivered one key pass, but lost possession of the ball seven times (via Sofascore). Following his brace against Al-Riyadh, Ronaldo has scored three goals in three league games this season.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are the Saudi Pro League leaders, having registered nine points from three games this season. Jorge Jesus's men will take on Jeddah in their next game in the Saudi King Cup on Tuesday, September 23.

