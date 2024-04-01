“I hope Messi stays on the other side of the pitch!” - Canada defender makes honest admission about facing Lionel Messi at Copa America

Canada defender Alistair Johnston has opened up about facing Lionel Messi, when the North American country meet Argentina on June 20 in their Copa America opener.

After beating Trinidad & Tobago, Canada were assured a position in the tournament, and Johnston is enthusiastic about the task of facing Argentina. However, it means he will have to deal with defending against Lionel Messi, who led his country to a World Cup triumph in Qatar two years ago.

It will arguably be one of Canada's biggest tests as they look to go far in the tournament. Johnston has spoken about facing the legendary playmaker. The Celtic full-back said (via GOAL):

“It’s exciting to have qualified, and in the first match, we’ve got Argentina which will be good. I hope Messi stays on the other side of the pitch!

"Even though it’s in America it will be 99 percent full with Messi jerseys, so that’ll be fun, but we’re kind of used to that now with the national team over there."

He revealed that the crowd would be on the Argentine legend's side, and it will be up to Canada to quell them:

"It is the opening game, the opening ceremony, so I think they are expecting Messi to put on a show which is why they have put it on as the first one.

"So, yeah, it is my job as a defender to hopefully quieten that down, but we are ready for the 80,000 screaming his name."

Alistair Johnston went on to praise Lionel Messi:

“I have seen in the MLS how mental it is over there, and I think it will be no different in Atlanta.

"I’ve never played against him before but I have a couple of friends who have, and they say he is a joy. He looks like he is just walking about, so you just turn your head for one second. You lose the ball and turn your head back, and he is gone!"

Lionel Messi mentions four potential Ballon d'Or winners

Current Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi recently discussed potential successors in the competition for football's most coveted individual honour. Although the legend has won eight awards, he might not win another, following his exit from Europe.

In an interview with L'Equipe, he revealed four players who could take up the mantle (via Caught Offside):

“The players to compete for the Ballon d’Or in the coming years? There may be a very beautiful rivalry in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappe, Vinicius and many young players competing for the Ballon d’Or.

"I also think that Lamine Yamal ... will play a prominent role and fight for it in the future too."

With the talent currently blossoming, it's unlikely that any one player could take up a monopoly of the award again. During Messi's era, he shared a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards with Cristiano Ronaldo, but more players may have to share the Golden Ball more often in the future.

