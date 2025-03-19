"I hope that one day he can achieve what Messi did with Barcelona" - Ronald Koeman praises 'special' Barca star ahead of Nations League Q/F

The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently showered praise on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, hoping he can achieve what Lionel Messi did for the club one day. The Dutchman notably coached the Argentine legend in his final season at Barcelona i.e. the 2020-21 campaign.

Ad

Under Koeman, the Argentine superstar contributed 38 goals and 16 assists in 47 appearances across competitions. Ahead of the Netherlands' quarter-final clash against Spain in the UEFA Nations League (March 20), Koeman shared his take on another rising Blaugrana superstar, Lamine Yamal. The youngster is widely tipped to be the legendary Argentine's successor at the club.

At the young age of 17, Lamine Yamal has risen to become one of the most promising young footballers in the world. Much like Messi, the Spaniard rose from Barca's famed youth academy, La Masia. He also performs his best as a right winger and has a lethal left foot, both of which further liken him to the Argentine superstar.

Ad

Trending

In an interview via the Ons Oranje channel on YouTube ahead of facing Spain, Koeman said (via Barca Universal):

“Yes, he [Yamal] is a special player. For a coach, it’s very special to have that kind of player because they have a lot of quality and are able to win games. I had the opportunity to work with Messi, and it was amazing, because this type of player is exceptional. I hope that one day Yamal can achieve what Leo did with Barcelona, because he has had a huge impact on this club."

Ad

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly considered the greatest Blaugrana player of all time. He has contributed 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 outings across competitions for his boyhood side between 2004 and 2021. La Pulga also led the Catalans to a club record 35 titles during his stint.

Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong weighs in on Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal comparisons

L to R: Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong - Source: Getty

In an interview on the Ons Oranje channel on YouTube, Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong shared his take on the frequent comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. The Dutchman believed the comparisons should stop and explained (via Barca Universal):

Ad

“I think he [Lamine Yamal] shouldn’t be compared to Messi. Because any player compared to him will look inferior. I don’t think we will ever see another player like him, or at least I don’t see it happening anytime soon. (...) But what he is doing at this age is exceptional and very rare. He is a natural talent."

Ad

Lamine Yamal has been in incredible form for Barcelona this season, contributing 13 goals and 17 assists in 38 outings across competitions. The youngster also won his first title with his boyhood side with the Supercopa de Espana in January this year.

Yamal will face Frenkie de Jong while representing Spain in the UEFA Nations League on March 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback