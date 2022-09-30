"I hope this person can be banned" - Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte wants racist who threw banana at Richarlison punished

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has called for the authorities to permanently ban the fan who threw a banana at Richarlison during Brazil’s friendly 5-1 win over Tunisia.

The Tottenham ace started in Brazil’s final friendly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, against Tunisia, at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (September 27). Richarlison scored Selecao’s second goal in the 29th minute, allowing them to take a 2-1 lead. After the goal, Richarlison went towards the corner flag to celebrate when a banana was thrown at him from the stands.

Speaking at a pre-match conference ahead of Saturday’s (October 1) north London derby with Arsenal, Conte commented on the racial abuse Richarlison endured. The Italian manager was left appalled by the incident, urging authorities to permanently ban the racist. He told Sky Sports (via FourFourTwo):

“What happened is incredible, because in 2022 to witness this type of situation is embarrassing for everybody.

“I hope this person can be banned from football for the rest of their life but then it is a situation that is very disappointing to make a comment about this.”

Richarlison, who joined Tottenham from Everton in the summer transfer window, has thus far featured in eight games for Spurs this season (across competitions), scoring twice.

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane asks FIFA to take strict measures following “unacceptable” Richarlison incident

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane has asked FIFA to take strict action in the aftermath of Richarlison’s racial abuse against Tunisia.

The England international called the incident unacceptable and hinted that things would not improve until authorities stepped in. The English skipper said (via ESPN):

“It was very disappointing to see. I haven't seen [Richarlison] and had a chance to talk about the racism that he suffered against Tunisia. I think FIFA have said they are going to investigate and find out what happened, but normally, that kind of thing is unacceptable.

“I think we're doing all and much as we can do as players to kick out [racism] as much as possible. I hope FIFA can be strong and find out who done it, making sure the right consequences are made.”

