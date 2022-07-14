“I hope to reach the same objectives” - Raphinha names 2 ex-Barcelona superstars he hopes to emulate 

Raphinha has said that he'll seek to emulate his compatriots Ronaldinho and Neymar at Barcelona after sealing a move from Leeds United.

The Blaugrana confirmed on Wednesday that an agreement was reached with the Premier League side for the Brazilian's transfer. Barcelona will initially pay €58 million, with another €10 million in add-ons, for Raphinha, who's expected to sign a five-year deal and will undergo a medical soon.

The 25-year-old gave his first club interview a few hours after the deal was struck. He said that he would like to replicate his aforementioned compatriots' exploits at the Camp Nou. Speaking to Barca TV, Raphinha said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I saw Ronaldinho come here and achieve so much and after that Neymar as well. For me as a Brazilian to come here, it’s an honour. I hope to reach the same objectives that those two players achieved.”

Both Ronaldinho and Neymar achieved a lot at Barcelona. Ronaldinho joined the club in 2003, and over the next five years, he helped them to five titles, including the 2006 UEFA Champions League, scoring 94 goals in 207 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Neymar arrived in 2013 and enjoyed a four-year spell, striking up a fearsome partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He helped the Blaugrana to 14 titles, including the 2015-16 continental treble, scoring 105 goals.

With Raphinha having such huge objectives in sight, fans will have big expectations from the player.

He has never been a prolific scorer like Ronaldinho and Neymar, having struck more than ten goals in a league campaign just twice so far. However, at Barcelona, where the demands will be high, the Brazilian will have to up his game.

Barcelona start their pre-season on a whimper

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by third-division Spanish team Olot on Wednesday in their first pre-season game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for the Blaugrana less than half an hour into kickoff. However, Eloi Arimany restored parity for Olot from the penalty spot in first half injury time.

Xavi fielded a largely weakened team featuring youngsters, while Franck Kessie made his unofficial club debut. The Spaniard made a series of changes in the game, and but nothing came of them.

Barcelona will now fly to the United States to take on Inter Miami on July 19 followed by a mouthwatering El Clasico against Real Madrid four days later.

