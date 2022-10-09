"I hope you respect me" - Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas comes out as gay

Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has come out as gay on Twitter in a shocking turn of events, leaving fans stunned.

Casillas called it quits on his 21-year-long career as a senior football player in 2020. He notably established himself as one of the best goalkeepers of all time before hanging up his boots.

The Spaniard made 725 appearances across all competitions during his time with Real Madrid. He kept 264 clean sheets in those matches, and also helped the club win a total of 19 trophies.

Casillas also won the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship (twice) with Spain. He also helped Portuguese giants FC Porto win three trophies before eventually retiring from the game.

One of the most successful goalkeepers in the history of football has now shockingly come out as gay. The 41-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that he is homosexual. He wrote:

"I hope you respect me: I'm gay. #HappySunday."

The news has left the football world stunned, with many offering the former Real Madrid star words of support. Several fans heaped praise on him for displaying the courage to come out as gay, considering that homosexuality remains a taboo in society.

Some fans are doubtful about the authenticity of the tweet, although it has come from the ex-player's official account. A few are concerned that the former goalkeeper's handle has been hacked. Meanwhile, some have suggested that he could be taking part in a campaign in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Barcelona great Carles Puyol offers support to Real Madrid legend Casillas

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol is among those who have offered Casillas words of support underneath his tweet. The Spain legend wrote:

"It's time to tell our story, Iker."

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft also tipped his hat to the ex-goalkeeper. He wrote on Twitter:

"I have the biggest of respect for Iker doing this."

It is worth noting that the former Porto shot-stopper was previously in a relationship with two women. He dated Spanish actress and beauty pageant winner Eva Gonzalez between 2004 and 2008.

The Spaniard was also famously in a relationship with sports journalist Sara Carbonero for over 10 years. They married in 2016 before eventually separating in 2021 and also have two children together.

