"I hope Ronaldo is not watching" - Manchester United legend blasts players for Wolverhampton performance

Roy Keane has blasted Manchester United players for their performance in the Wolverhampton win. The Irishman was speaking on Sky Sports when he claimed he wished Cristiano Ronaldo hadn't seen the game.

Manchester United edged out a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in controversial circumstances on Sunday night. Mason Greenwood scored the only goal of the game but Wolves players argued there was a foul on Ruben Neves in the build-up.

Roy Keane was not pleased with the performance one bit last night and took a shot at the Manchester United players. The former Red Devils midfielder even jokingly claimed he wished Cristiano Ronaldo did not watch the game and decided not to rejoin the Old Trafford side.

He said:

"They're just depending on their talent alone as if they just think that's enough to get them through a game. They look like they've had a European game, they've been away in Russia somewhere, got back late, early Thursday morning and they can't get going. They're still creating opportunities with the Greenwood chance and we think the keeper gets a touch on that so United are still dangerous.

"But their overall play, their body language, they look lacklustre. The players aren't doing their jobs, they're giving the ball away cheaply, there's no energy to their play, there's nobody running off the ball, it's all sort of five-a-side football. My only worry, I hope Ronaldo is not watching because he'll be pulling out of the deal. Really not good enough."

Roy Keane wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to push Manchester United players

Roy Keane was also critical of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not shouting at the Manchester United players when they were not doing their best. He wants the manager to step up and run at the player during the game. He said:

"He [Solskjaer] is talking to Carrick, he's talking to Micky Phelan, I'd be telling them to shut up. You know what you can see. There's nothing wrong with going to the dressing room and giving the lads a good old rollicking. Show some enthusiasm for the game. Run at people, tackle people. They look lacklustre."

The Manchester United players have now split for international duty and will return just days before they face Newcastle United.

