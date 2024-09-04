“I hope that this season they will explode” - Ex-Barcelona defender backs the Catalan giants after perfect start under Hansi Flick

Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he hopes his former side 'explodes' into success in the 2024-25 season. La Blaugrana have started the new campaign on the perfect note, winning all of their first four games in La Liga.

A graduate of Barca's famed La Masia academy, Mingueza made the jump to the first team in the 2020-21 season. He was immediately thrust into the limelight by then-manager Ronald Koeman, making 39 appearances in his debut senior campaign.

The Dutch tactician was sacked at the end of the season, and club legend Xavi was hired as the Blaugrana's new coach. Mingueza was relegated to a bench role, making just 27 appearances in 2021-22, and moved to Celta Vigo on a free transfer in July 2022.

Trending

Despite his move, the 25-year-old seems to have kept up with Barcelona. When asked about the state of his former club, he said (via Tribal Football):

"Barcelona are still a work in progress. It is something that is not achieved from one year to the next. With the players that were there, some had to leave, such as Leo (Messi), Busi (Sergio Busquets), Jordi Alba – those that were very important, who marked a before and after. It was very difficult to replace them."

While he acknowledged that Barca are in a transitional phase, he expressed hope for a successful 2024-25 campaign for his ex-side under Hansi Flick. He added:

"It is a project that needs time. They need to go little by little and show trust. Last year we saw that they could go further and I hope that this season they will explode."

Expand Tweet

Barcelona have scored 13 goals and conceded just three en route to their perfect 12-point record so far.

"At the moment, things are going very well" - Ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique delivers verdict on former side's performances

Besides Oscar Mingueza, another ex-Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, has praised his former side's brilliant start to the 2024-25 campaign. The legendary centre-back has claimed that the Catalans could compete for a few trophies under new manager Hansi Flick.

Pique was a key cog in the dominant Barcelona side of the 2010s. He lifted nine La Liga titles, seven Copas del Rey and three UEFA Champions League titles among many others in a storied career at Camp Nou.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, the 37-year-old was asked about La Blaugrana's scintillating start to the new season. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"At the moment, things are going very well and they (Barca) are playing well. The new players like Olmo the other day are already giving good performances, as are the youngsters, who have already shown a lot in the pre-season... I think they have put up a fight. I think that the team has enough level to fight for the titles."

Up next, Barcelona will take on their Catalonian rivals Girona in a heated La Liga fixture at the Estadi Montilivi on September 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback