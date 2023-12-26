“I hope to see more of that” - Steve McManaman tells Liverpool star Curtis Jones on how he can take his game to ‘next level’

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman has offered a piece of advice to Curtis Jones on how the latter can take his game to the next level.

Jones joined the Reds' youth set-up in 2010 and has since risen through the ranks to become a first-team player. He wasn't loaned out during that period and was a regular feature in Liverpool's youth sides before making the step up to Jurgen Klopp's team.

Jones notably started his career as a winger but transitioned into a central midfielder under Klopp. The Englishman usually plays on either side of the No. 6 in the Reds' midfield three and functions as a No. 8.

Speaking about Jones' game, McManaman said that the 22-year-old should focus more on the attacking side of being a central midfielder. Citing Jones' 'Player of the Match' performance in the 5-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win against West Ham United on 20 December, he told the ECHO:

"I loved the way he played against West Ham United, that’s the way he should play all the time. During his time with the under-18s and under-21s, that’s what he was like. He was the leading goalscorer, he took people on and was the most creative.

"When you see him play like that in the first-team, it’s exactly how I remember him and I hope to see more of that. When he first made that step-up, maybe he was trying to play it a bit safer and you take fewer chances in the game...

"...I know Curtis very well. When he has that confidence and drives forward, he very rarely gives the ball away. For a midfielder, everybody talks about adding goals and assists. It takes you to the next level."

Jones played the full 90 minutes against the Hammers, netting two goals.

Curtis Jones on adding goals to his game after Liverpool's win against West Ham

After Liverpool's five-star display against West Ham United, Curtis Jones said that he has been looking to add goals to his game.

Jones' first goal was a result of a darting run inside the box. He got on the end of a Darwin Nunez pass and scored in the 56th minute to make it 2-0. His second strike was the pick of the lot on the day.

The Englishman tore through the Hammers' defense on his own, leaving players in his wake to slot the ball into the net and seal the 5-1 scoreline. After the match, Jones, who was voted the 'Player of the Match' on the Reds' official website, told Sky Sports (h/t Liverpool's official website):

"I say a lot [that] I want to score goals, I want to help the team, that’s what I’ve got to do. It’s OK [if] you’re playing well all the time but then you need to start to score goals. That’s what I’ve done there, I’ve scored two. So it’s a big smile on my face."

Jones has registered 13 goals and 14 assists in 114 career games for the Reds' senior side.