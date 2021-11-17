“I hope so” - Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema talks up chances ahead of 2021 Ballon d'Or gala

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been tipped by many to win the coveted Ballon d'Or award this year. The striker apparently has his eyes set on the accolade.

The Frenchman has revealed that he hopes to win the Ballon d'Or after scoring for France in their World Cup Qualifiers clash with Finland yesterday.

"Ballon d'Or in 15 days? Well, we'll see, in any case I hope so," Karim Benzema was quoted as saying by Telefoot.

For the first time in his career, the Real Madrid forward has a decent chance to be named the best player in the world. He's received the backing of many footballing figures, including the likes of Thierry Henry, Ivan Rakitic and Carlo Ancelotti, over the last couple of months.

Meanwhile Benzema recently discussed his chances of winning this year's Ballon d'Or award, revealing it's been his dream since childhood. The attacker explained during an interview with Canal+ in October:

"Win the Ballon d'Or? Yes, that would be one of the many dreams I have had since childhood. Of course I dreamed of it as a kid.

"My idols, whether it's R9 [Ronaldo] or Zizou [Zidane], they came to Real Madrid and won the Ballon d'Or. And that's one of the little things I think about. Today, I’m not far from it."

The numbers behind Karim Benzema's Ballon d'Or 2021 push

Karim Benzema's remarkable year could help him win the Ballon d'Or award

Karim Benzema became a top candidate to win the Ballon d'Or award this year, courtesy of his incredible performances for club and country. The Frenchman had a great last season with Real Madrid, bagging 30 goals and nine assists for the Spanish giants across all competitions.

He followed that up with another incredible outing with France in the European Championship this summer, where he scored four goals in as many games. He also played an influential role for Les Bleus in their UEFA Nations League triumph, with two goals in two games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Karim Benzema has entered the new campaign in spectacular form. So far, the striker has bagged 14 goals and eight assists for Real Madrid across all competitions. Thanks to his amazing exploits, the Frenchman has a decent chance of winning the Ballon d'Or 2021.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava