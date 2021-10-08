"I hope he will be involved against Leicester"-Solskjaer provides injury update on Manchester United superstar

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford could return to action against Leicester City next weekend after a lengthy injury layoff. The England international has missed the first two months of the 2021-22 season due to a shoulder injury.

Marcus Rashford's return to action could prove to be a major boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian is under immense pressure after Manchester United's disappointing run of results in recent weeks.

Manchester United have been heavily reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial have struggled for consistency this season. So Rashford's return should provide Solskjaer with another top-quality option in attack.

"I hope he will be involved against Leicester. He has been training and physically working really hard, joining in with the group as a floater so no tackles on him. Today was the first day he could be tackled, and that's happened, so let's hope he gets his bearings, finds his movements. There are many, many reasons he could be involved against Leicester," said Solskjaer.

Rashford has been one of the standout players for United in recent years. The England international scored 22 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the club in the 2019-20 season. He took his game to another level last season, accumulating 21 goals and 15 assists in 57 appearances across competitions.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace against Blackburn Rovers in a behind-closed doors game. The 23-year-old's speed and directness is likely to provide Manchester United an added dimension to their attack.

Manchester United will need their top players to return to form as they face a difficult run of games

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood have all suffered from a dip in form in recent weeks after an impressive start to the season.

So Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need his star players to return to form ahead of a difficult run of fixtures in the next two months. Manchester United will face Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in their next seven Premier League games.

Marcus Rashford's return should be a major boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian is likely to ease Rashford back into action, though. Rashford could be used as a second-half substitute against Leicester City next weekend.

