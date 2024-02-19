“I hope he will keep mine too” - Ex-Rangers star who was reportedly banned by club opens up on ‘crazy’ Cristiano Ronaldo shirt swap experience

Al Fayha forward Fashion Sakala was overjoyed after swapping shirts with his idol, Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo during an AFC Champions League round of 16 clash.

The former Rangers striker joined Al Fayha last summer and got the chance to play against Ronaldo for a second time on Wednesday, February 14. The match ended in a 1-0 win for Al Nassr with Ronaldo scoring the winner in the 81st minute.

Sakala had his dream moment after the game when he got the opportunity to swap shirts with the 39-year-old forward. Taking to Instagram, he captioned his story:

"@cristiano Thank you idol. I love him. Swapping shirts with him it's crazy I can't lie. I hope he will keep mine too."

The story carried an image of Ronaldo's No. 7 jersey with his signature.

Sakala had also previously posted about Ronaldo, roughly 16 weeks back when he shared the pitch with the Portuguese legend for the first time in the Saudi Pro League.

He had captioned that post:

"GOD BLESS 🙏🏿Great feeling to share the pitch with my Idol @cristiano truly dreams don’t die😢 FS10 DREAMS DON’T DIE💪🏿 Read:Matthew 6:33🙏🏿🙏🏿 Prayers and hard work will take you to places you’ve never dreamed of."

The pinned post on his social handle carried the image:

Sakala's move to Al Fayha happened only after he was sold by Rangers last summer. Former Rangers boss Michael Beale reportedly went to the extent of banning the striker from the ground, with the latter being left with no option but to leave the Scottish club.

Wayne Rooney explains the difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite having reached the twilight years of their career, the debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo carries on in footballing circles.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard had recently claimed that Messi was the only player better than him, hinting that Ronaldo was not as good as him when it came to 'pure football'.

When asked about Hazard's comments, Rooney explained the difference in the playing style between Messi and Ronaldo, saying:

“So for instance, Cristiano Ronaldo, his mindset is goals. He doesn’t care about anything else, it’s goals, that’s all he wants. Whereas you look at Messi, he wants to play a bit more. I suppose that’s what Hazard is saying, he liked to play - exactly like myself."

Hazard and Rooney have both retired from the game. On the other hand, Ronaldo is currently playing for Al Nassr while Messi is plying his trade in Inter Miami.