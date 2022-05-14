“I hope he will win” – Ronaldinho picks his 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Football legend Ronaldinho has picked Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as his favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

The Frenchman has been on fire all season, netting 44 goals from 44 games in all competitions. He helped Los Blancos win their 35th La Liga title. He also played a key role in them reaching the Champions League final set to take place on May 28 against Liverpool.

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, the 42-year-old was asked about the favorites for this year's Ballon d'Or. He backed the in-form Real Madrid star, saying:

"I love Benzema. He is a player with enormous qualities. And this is not from today, it has been for a very long time. This season, things are going very well for him. I hope he will win as many individual titles as possible."

One of the greatest players of all time, the Brazilian has a reasonable standing in the sport for all his accomplishments, having also won the prize once himself. Ronaldinho won the award in 2005 following an incredible year for club and country, beating competition from Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Tifo Football @TifoFootball_



✍️

@Telstardesigns



Try The Athletic for FREE for 30 days: In 2005 Ronaldinho was on top of the footballing world with a Ballon d’Or in his hand. But that was his, short-lived, peak.✍️ @SebSB @TelstardesignsTry The Athletic for FREE for 30 days: theathletic.com/tifotwitter In 2005 Ronaldinho was on top of the footballing world with a Ballon d’Or in his hand. But that was his, short-lived, peak.✍️ @SebSB🎨 @TelstardesignsTry The Athletic for FREE for 30 days: theathletic.com/tifotwitter https://t.co/CmdnlCx9hF

He completed the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup double in the calendar year with Barcelona and lifted the FIFA Confederations Cup with Brazil too.

It was a redemption for the player as he had finished in third place just the year before. He inexplicably failed to make it into the top three for the 2006 edition despite completing a league and Champions League double that year.

Real Madrid striker odds on favorite to win Ballon d'Or

Betfair recently revealed the odds for the 2022 Ballon d'Or and Benzema is unsurprisingly the favorite to win it.

He's 1-3 to be named the world's best player, ahead of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (10-1) and Sadio Mane (16-1).

However, the upcoming Champions League final could alter the standings as all three players are set to be involved in the Paris showdown on May 28.

GOAL News @GoalNews

• Mohamed Salah

• Sadio Mane



Will the Champions League final decide the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner? • Karim Benzema• Mohamed Salah• Sadio ManeWill the Champions League final decide the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner? • Karim Benzema • Mohamed Salah• Sadio ManeWill the Champions League final decide the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner? 🏆

Real Madrid's victory will only strengthen Benzema's grip on the award. However, a win for Liverpool might propel their talismanic duo, especially Salah, ahead of him.

Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 35 goals and made 24 assists for Paris Saint-Germain across competitions, is next with 20-1. Meanwhile, last year's runner-up Robert Lewandowski is on 33-1 to win it this year.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both likely to miss the podium this year, with neither particularly enjoying an impressive campaign.

Edited by Aditya Singh