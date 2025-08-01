“I hope he wins” - Barcelona midfielder Gavi picks 2025 Ballon d’Or winner

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has thrown his weight behind teammate Lamine Yamal for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. He called the 18-year-old forward’s rapid rise to prominence ‘unique’ and predicted an even brighter future for the latter.

In an interview with Diario AS, Gavi was asked about Yamal’s chances of winning football’s biggest individual prize. Responding, Gavi didn’t hesitate to express his admiration for his Barcelona and Spain teammate, whom he believes deserves to be among the frontrunners for the award. He said:

“I hope he wins. If he doesn't this year, he's 18 and very young. Being among the favorites is something unique. I'm happy with what he's doing with us.”

Gavi expressed confidence that even if Yamal didn’t win this year’s Ballon d’Or, he was bound to win a lot more in the future. The midfielder added:

“He's an incredible player. He's getting better every day. He's amazing in training. He has to keep going like this, with that mentality, and I'm sure that if he doesn't win the Ballon d'Or this year, he'll win many in the future.”

Lamine Yamal, who rose through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, has taken the football world by storm since his first-team debut in 2023. The teenager is renowned for his dribbling ability and creativity and has often been compared with club legend Lionel Messi.

Yamal played a key role in Barcelona’s run to a domestic treble last season and ended the campaign with 43 goal contributions in 55 appearances across competitions.

Like Yamal, Gavi is also a product of La Masia. To date, the pair have shared the pitch 53 times for both club and country, combining for two goals.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal doesn’t ‘think about winning the Ballon d’Or’

While Lamine Yamal has been tipped by many to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, the player himself has remained modest about his chances of winning the prestigious trophy.

Ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League semi-final against France in June, the Barcelona prodigy was asked about the Ballon d’Or in an interview with Cope, to which he replied:

"I don't think about winning the Ballon d'Or. I think about enjoying myself, playing well, and if it has to happen, it will. They say that on Thursday you play for the Ballon d'Or with Dembélé (Spain v France). If you had to give the Ballon d'Or, who would you give it to: To the winner on Thursday or to the best player of the year? I would vote for the best player of the year, but if you want to play it on Thursday, we play it on Thursday. I would give it to the best player of the year, and I'll keep it for myself."

Should Yamal win the award in October, he will be the youngest player to do so, breaking Ronaldo Nazario’s record, who won it at 21 years of age.

