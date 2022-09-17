“I hope that in the World Cup he has a bad day against Mexico” – Carlos Vela analyzes threat from ‘one of the best players in the world’ in Lionel Messi 

Mexican forward Carlos Vela strongly believes that Argentina forward Lionel Messi could be a massive threat for them at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two-time world champions have been drawn alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Carlos Vela believes Lionel Messi is among the best footballers of all time and is aware of the quality he possesses.

The Mexican international, however, hopes that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has an off day when he faces Mexico at the World Cup.

Vela said the following in an Instagram live session (via MARCA):

"Messi is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world today and in the history of world football. I hope that in the World Cup he has a bad day against Mexico. That would be very good for us."

Lionel Messi has been in excellent form for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and in the UEFA Champions League. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered five goals and eight assists from 10 outings for the Parisian giants across all competitions so far this season.

Messi is nicely gearing up for the FIFA World Cup and could pose a serious threat at the tournament. The tournament could realistically be his final opportunity to win international football's biggest honor for Argentina.

Messi has already guided his national side to the Copa America triumph last year. It was Argentina's first Copa America win since 1993 and Messi's first international honor as well.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi is warming up nicely for the World Cup Messi is warming up nicely for the World Cup 👀 https://t.co/AdbmQomE2P

When do Lionel Messi and Argentina face Mexico at the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina take on Mexico in their second group stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The game is scheduled to take place on November 26 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi has faced Mexico a fair few times in his international career with Argentina. This includes an appearance in the Round of 16 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. Argentina secured a 2-1 win over Mexico after extra time, with Messi making an appearance in the 84th minute as a substitute.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Leo Messi has been called up for



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… Leo Messi has been called up for @Argentina 's upcoming matches ✔️🇦🇷Leo Messi has been called up for @Argentina's upcoming matchesen.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

Lionel Messi also featured at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Argentina secured a 3-1 win on that occasion against Mexico with Messi providing an assist in that game. The two-time champions, however, lost in the quarterfinals of that tournament.

