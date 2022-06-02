“I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final” – Liverpool superstar Salah breaks silence on Champions League final defeat

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah opened up on Liverpool's 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final last month, on Twitter. The Egyptian forward posted for the first time in over a week and expressed his regret at not being able to win the competition.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. https://t.co/vOoXZgl9MK

He also mentioned his joy at winning several individual awards this term. They include the Premier League Golden Boot, Premier League Playmaker, PFA Fans’ Player of the Year, and Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year award.

Taking to Twitter, he commented that he would willingly give away all those personal awards for a shot at replaying the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

"Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works."

In a separate tweet, he summed up his feelings at facing a defeat at the hands of the La Liga giants in the title decider. He wrote that Liverpool wanted to bring the trophy back to Anfield very badly and thanked the fans for their support throughout the campaign. The Reds' forward added that he was looking forward to the next season.

Story continues below ad

"I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t."

Salah added:

"I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow."

Liverpool could not settle the score against Real Madrid in the Champions League

It was the second time in five years that the Premier League side faced Real Madrid in the title decider of the Champions League. Los Blancos secured a 3-1 win in the 2017-18 edition, a game in which Salah was taken off the pitch in the first half with a shoulder injury.

When the Reds and Salah discovered that Madrid had made it to the final, Salah posted a tweet, which garnered a lot of attention. The 29-year-old said that the Merseysiders had a score to settle against the now 14-time champions.

Story continues below ad

Unfortunately, Real Madrid eked out a narrow win and the score remains unsettled, so to say. On the flip side, it was the Reds' third appearance in the final in five seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far