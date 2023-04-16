"I was hurting so much" - Bukayo Saka's old comments on England Euro 2020 penalty miss resurface after costly Arsenal miss 

Bukayo Saka's old comments have resurfaced after he missed a crucial penalty for Arsenal in their 2-2 draw against West Ham United on April 16. The winger claimed that he was hurt after failing to convert in England's shootout loss to Italy in the EURO final.

Saka has been in brilliant form this season but had a game to forget at West Ham United on Sunday. He was poor overall and missed a penalty just minutes before the Hammers equalized and walked away with a point from the match.

Arsenal's draw today sees their lead over Manchester City cut to four points, with the Cityzens having a game in hand.

Soon after the penalty miss, Saka's old quotes resurfaced on social media, in which he was quoted by CBS Sports saying:

"There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was with the result and my penalty. I really believed we would win this for you. I'm sorry that we couldn't bring it home for you this year, but I promise you that we will give everything we've got to make sure this generation knows how it feels to win."

He added:

"My reaction post match said it all, I was hurting so much and I felt like I'd let you all and my England family down, but I can promise you this ... I will not let that moment or the negativity that I've received this week break me."

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missed their penalties in 2021 as England failed to capitalize on home ground to win the EURO.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was subject to racial abuse by fans

Bukayo Saka was racially abused by a section of the fans after he missed against Italy. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were also on the receiving end of abuse and death threats after they too missed their spot kicks.

Addressing the threats and abuse back then, Saka said:

"I don't want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week. I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages."

He added:

"There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society and to the majority of people coming together to call out the people sending these messages, by taking action and reporting these comments to the police and by driving out the hate by being kind to one another, we will win."

The 21-year-old has done well to overcome that period and has been phenomenal for club and country. He has registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season.

