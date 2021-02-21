"I have my ideas for the future of this club" - Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman on Erling Haaland links

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman refused to comment on claims linking the club with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Koeman revealed he has many ideas for the club but is waiting to see who is elected as club president.

Barcelona are on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain after their humiliating defeat to the French giants at the Camp Nou.

A scintillating hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe and a header from Moise Kean led PSG to a 4-1 victory over the Spanish giants.

Ronald Koeman's side put in a poor performance against their French opponents. The Catalans wasted a number of opportunities to put the game to bed after holding a 1-0 lead thanks to a well-taken penalty by Lionel Messi.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann failed to convert their chances. As a result, in the aftermath of the Champions League defeat, Barcelona have been linked with a move for a top-quality striker.

Barcelona were unable to replace Luis Suarez, who left the club to join Atletico Madrid last summer. Reports suggest Ronald Koeman will now attempt to sign Erling Haaland as he looks to add an accomplished finisher to his squad.

When asked about rumors linking Barcelona with a move for Haaland, Koeman said:

" I have my ideas for the future of this club, but I have to wait [to see] who the president is going to be, [in order] to sit down and talk about the future."

Erling Haaland could solve Barcelona's attacking problems

Erling Haaland has been unstoppable for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has been one of the standout players in Europe since he joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January of 2020. The Norwegian has scored an incredible 41 goals in 42 games for the Bundesliga side. He continued his good form earlier this week and scored a brace against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Haaland has constantly been linked with a move to one of Europe's elite teams in recent months and it seems inevitable that the 20-year-old will eventually leave Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund are likely to command a fee in the range of £100 million for Erling Haaland. The enormous fee could potentially prove to be a problem for Barcelona, as they are currently €1.2 billion in debt.