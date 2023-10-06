"I cannot imagine a situation" - Jamie Carragher not in favor of Jurgen Klopp's idea of a Tottenham vs Liverpool replay

Jamie Carragher has said he is not in favor of Jurgen Klopp's idea of a replay for Tottenham vs Liverpool. He believes that the request is not practical and that the club knows it is impossible.

In his column for the Telegraph, Carragher wrote that the Reds are angry with PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) and are hoping that better decisions are taken in the future. He was referring to Luis Diaz's disallowed goal in the match. The 45-year-old added that the German manager is entitled to think that the match needs to be replayed, but it is not the right way to go.

Carragher wrote:

"I do not agree with Jurgen Klopp's request to replay Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool. I cannot imagine a situation in which the Premier League will do so. To pursue a replay is a lengthy, potentially expensive, distracting and divisive process, and although the depth of frustration within Anfield is understandable, they will have to take the hit."

The Reds legend added:

"What happened around the Luis Diaz incident is wrong. It is unprecedented and it must be the catalyst for fundamental change in how games are officiated – particularly with regards VAR procedures – but the strength of feeling against a replay is so broad and strong, Līverpool are fighting a battle they cannot win. The Premier League, its other member clubs, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the overwhelming majority of supporters and the most influential media figures will not budge."

He continued:

"Deep down, I suspect the club knows that so Klopp's statement was surprising. But I imagine he was shocked by the increasing level of criticism directed at Līverpool since the club released its statement on Sunday night. Līverpool might as well have asked for a replay immediately after the game given the reaction to saying they were exploring 'a range of options'."

Carragher added that he was stunned at the shocking decisions made by the referees and VAR in the match against Tottenham. He believes that Diaz's disallowed goal is the worst decision ever made by officials in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp wants Tottenham vs Liverpool replayed

Jurgen Klopp has called for Liverpool's match against Tottenham to be replayed. He believes that the match officials made a glaring mistake in disallowing Luis Diaz's goal, leading to the loss.

The German manager does not want anyone to forget about the incident and added that the best solution is a replay. However, he admitted that it is not possible and wants the PGMOL to make things better.

PGMOL has removed Darren England from taking charge of any Liverpool game in the near future.